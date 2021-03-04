Party Down, the very funny series that lasted two seasons, is coming back! That’s the good news. Now, for the murky news: it’s unclear which members of the original cast – Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, Lizzy Caplan, and Megan Mullally – will be back. As of now, it sounds like none of them are locked down to return, and that makes this entire endeavor slightly suspect. But original creative team Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge are all back, and that’s a plus.

Starz announced today that they’re bringing back Party Down in the form of a new limited series, with original co-creator John Enbom serving as showrunner, and fellow co-creators Rob Thomas, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge serving as executive producers. The only wild card here is the cast – Starz did not confirm if the original players were coming back. Season 1 featured Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, and Lizzy Caplan as a group of Los Angeles caterers who dream of making it big in Hollywood. In season two, Lynch only appeared as a guest star and Megan Mullaly took over as a series regular.

Of course, when the show ended, many of the cast members went on to bigger things, such as Scott landing a series role on Parks and Recreation and Starr moving on to Silicon Valley. So will any of these folks be back? I sure hope so, because otherwise, I’m slightly apprehensive. And even if they do come back, there’s no guarantee for greatness here. Remember when Netflix revived Arrested Development with the same cast and it ended up being a huge disappointment? I sure do! I guess what I’m saying here is that sometimes, it’s okay to let things end. Then again, for all I know, this revival might turn out to be even better than the original series.

“At the end of 2019, the Party Down cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” said executive producer Rob Thomas. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

Christina Davis, president of original programming, Starz, added: “Before the cast of Party Down became well-known television and movie actors and award winners, they were all wearing the same pink bowties as part of a less than competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters while chasing their dreams of stardom on the Starz series. Fans have been waiting more than 10 years for this revival to happen and we’re thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan and John at the helm.”

The original two seasons of Party Down are currently streaming on Hulu.