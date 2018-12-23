Comedy Central already has reruns of The Office airing all the time, and they’ve just picked up the syndication rights to the spiritual sister to the mockumentary series that takes place in the historic town of Pawnee, Indiana.

All seven seasons of Parks and Recreation are heading to Comedy Central starting in January of 2019. Just like The Office, the arrival of Parks and Recreation reruns on Comedy Central will be ushered in with an all-day marathon. Find out when you can start catch Parks and Recreation reruns on Comedy Central below.

Comedy Central announced their acquisition of every single episode of Parks and Recreation just before the weekend. The Emmy-winning comedy series from NBC was one of the most beloved shows on the network when it ran from 2009 through 2015, and it’s been a staple part of the Netflix library for years now. Fans can now enjoy Parks and Recreation intermittently on Comedy Central once the show premieres on January 21, 2019, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For those who may not be familiar with Parks and Recreation, the series follows the same mockumentary style of The Office, and it even hails from the show’s creator Greg Daniels and producer Michael Schur. Here’s the official synopsis for those looking for some extra information: