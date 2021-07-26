(Welcome to Where to Watch, which provides a clear and simple answer to the question, “Hey, where can I watch this thing?” In this edition: Parks and Recreation.)

Parks and Recreation has been over since 2015, and that’s the woooooooorst. Sure, there was a special that came out during the pandemic that brought some of the charm of the workplace comedy back, but that’s just not good enough. So the only way to get a fix of our favorite friends from Pawnee, Indiana is to go back and watch the entire series. But where can you find Parks and Recreation streaming? We’ve got the answer, and for all you big ballers like Tom Haverford, we’ve also got a line on where you can treat yo’ self to buy the entire series.

Where You Can Find Parks and Recreation Streaming

Much like The Office, the NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation was available on Netflix for a long time. But last fall, the series left for a new streaming home on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock. Though you can find a few seasons streaming on DirecTV and Sling, Peacock is the only place where you can find the complete series of Parks and Recreation streaming. Trying to watch Parks and Recreation anywhere else would be like trying to find the best waffles ever somewhere other than JJ’s Diner. But there’s a catch.

Parks and Recreation Season 1 and 2 Are Free on Peacock

The first two seasons of Parks and Recreation are streaming on the free, ad-supported version of Peacock. Much like The Office, the first season is only six episodes long, and it’s a little rough as it has some trouble standing out from the antics established in its mockumentary predecessor. But the second episode is a full network season of 24 episodes, and it’s when the series really starts to find its identity, especially towards the end of the series when Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) and Chris Trager (Rob Lowe) show up as state auditors and literally make some huge changes around Pawnee. If you want to see those changes in action, you’ll have to sign up for a Peacock Premium subscription

Parks and Recreation Season 3 – Season 7 Require Peacock Premium

The only way you can stream the rest of Parks and Recreation (that’s season 3 through season 7) is to sign up for Peacock Premium. That means paying either $4.99 per month for a streaming subscription with less ads than the free, ad-supported version or paying $9.99 per month for a totally ad-free streaming experience. Once you pay for Peacock Premium, you can cook yourself a nice steak, pour a smooth Lagavulin whiskey, and enjoy every single episode of Parks and Recreation.

Where You Can Buy Parks and Recreation

Streaming can be convenient, but if you think about it, streaming services are just digital libraries, and libraries are full of the most diabolical, ruthless bunch of bureaucrats. They’re like a biker gang, but instead of shotguns and crystal meth they use political savvy and shhh-ing. So maybe you’d like to buy Parks and Recreation rather than paying to stream it at Peacock.

The cheapest option to buy the series in its entirety in digital form right now is iTunes, which has the complete series available for $69.99. If you’re buying seasons individually, Amazon Prime is the cheapest, with the short first season being $8.99 and the rest of the seasons being $15.99 each. You can also find them at Google Play, Vudu, and Fandango Now at varying prices.

If you’d rather bring home a physical copy of Parks and Recreation, you can buy it on DVD for $29.99, or you can get it in HD on Blu-ray for $67.99.

The Parks and Recreation Special Isn’t Available Anywhere

Though every single episode of Parks and Recreation is available on streaming and physical media, there’s one piece of the series you’ll have a hard time tracking down. The Parks and Recreation Special that aired last year during the coronavirus pandemic used to be readily available on streaming, including YouTube and Peacock, for free. But now it’s impossible to find anywhere officially. Unless you’re out there pirating the high seas of the web, it’s harder to find than an ounce of fat on Chris Trager’s body. But it’s also not integral to the Pawnee, Indiana experience.