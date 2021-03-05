Paramount+ is here, bringing yet another streaming service into an already crowded market. To be fair, Paramount+ isn’t entirely new – it’s a rebranding of CBS All Access, with even more stuff. But will it find subscribers in a world that’s already oversaturated with studios launching their own streaming services? Time will tell! For now, in the spirit of drawing in viewers, Paramount+ has released a series of premiere episodes of various shows directly to YouTube, and we’ve gone ahead and rounded them up below.

On March 4, ViacomCBS’ existing subscription video-on-demand and live streaming service, CBS All Access, rebranded and relaunched as Paramount+, bringing subscribers “feature content from ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of broadcast, news, sports and entertainment brands.” Wow, there’s nothing more magical than the term “entertainment brands,” is there?

Anyway, if you’re still on the fence about Paramount+ and want to know what all the hubbub is about, the streamer has placed several premiere episodes of their shows on YouTube. I have not seen any of these shows, so I can’t offer much insight into them. But I suppose that’s the point of this exercise – put a bunch of premieres on YouTube for free to hook those who haven’t seen them, with the hope of new subscribers. Will it work? We’ll see!

The premiere episodes you can watch below include Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Kamp Koral, For Heaven’s Sake, The Good Fight, Tell Me a Story, No Activity, Why Women Kill, The Twilight Zone, Texas Six, The Real World Homecoming: New York, Coyote, and The Stand.

Star Trek: Picard Series Premiere

At the end of the 24th Century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. When he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj (Isa Briones), in need of his help, he soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own past.

Star Trek: Discovery Series Premiere

While patrolling Federation space, the U.S.S. Shenzhou encounters an object of unknown origin, putting First Officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) to her greatest test yet.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Series Premiere

Ensign Tendi has her first day of work on Starfleet’s U.S.S. Cerritos, where she meets fellow support crew members, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler and Rutherford. Meanwhile, Boimler is tasked with a secret special assignment and Rutherford attempts to keep his dating life intact while a sci-fi disaster strikes the ship.

Kamp Koral Series Premiere

A young SpongeBob is determined to catch his first jellyfish, so his friends do whatever they can to help him.

For Heaven’s Sake Series Premiere

Harold Heaven disappeared from his cabin in Minden, Ontario in October 1934. With help from town locals, the 1934 police reports, and his own family and neighbors, Harold’s great-great nephew Mike Mildon and Mike’s best friend Jackson Rowe are determined to solve this coldest of cold cases, despite the theories growing stranger the further they dig.

The Good Fight Series Premiere

Picking up one year after the events of the final episode of The Good Wife, an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie), while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart’s (Christine Baranski) savings. Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago’s preeminent law firms.

Tell Me A Story Series Premiere

Classic fairytales converge in modern-day New York City with an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder. Troubled teen Kayla (Danielle Campbell) and her dad, Tim (Sam Jaeger), try to make a fresh start at grandmother Colleen’s (Kim Cattrall) home. Estranged siblings Gabe (Davi Santos) and Hannah (Dania Ramirez) are reunited under extreme circumstances. Jordan (James Wolk) and his girlfriend Beth can’t see eye-to-eye on their future together.

No Activity Series Premiere

On Night 35 of a drug stakeout at the San Diego docks, Detectives Cullen and Tolbeck find themselves waiting on a Mexican cartel drug shipment.

Why Women Kill Series Premiere

One Pasadena, Calif. house serves as the focal point for three decades worth of marital strife. In 1963, Beth Ann’s (Ginnifer Goodwin) life as a doting housewife is upended when she learns of her husband Rob’s (Sam Jaeger) infidelity. In 1984, socialite Simone (Lucy Liu) is blindsided by her husband Karl’s (Jack Davenport) devastating secret. In present day, high-powered lawyer Taylor (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) has an open marriage with husband Eli (Reid Scott).

The Twilight Zone Series Premiere

Comedian Samir Wassan (Kumail Nanjiani) wants to be famous…but at what cost?

Texas 6 Series Premiere

In Strawn, Texas, population 676, the town’s six man football team is coming off of back-to-back state championships. Despite losing 11 seniors to graduation, expectations are at an all-time high as the team faces a tough opponent in their season opener.

The Real World Homecoming: New York Series Premiere

The original seven strangers from the first season of MTV’s groundbreaking The Real World move back into the same New York loft where it all began, but a shocking announcement threatens to derail their reunion before it starts.

Coyote Series Premiere

Forced into mandatory retirement, Ben goes to a small coastal town in Mexico to finish construction on his ex-partner’s fishing cabin and in the process, crosses paths with a young woman who needs his help.

The Stand Series Premiere

When the “Captain Trips” flu epidemic wipes out more than 99% of the population, the remaining few immune to the disease, including Stu Redman, Frannie Goldsmith, and Harold Lauder, set out in search of other survivors, all the while, experiencing visions of the nurturing Mother Abagail and the menacing figure of The Dark Man.