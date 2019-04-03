It’s been 13 years since we ventured into Guillermo del Toro‘s dark fantasy world of Pan’s Labyrinth. In the film, a twisted fairy tale clashes with Spanish fascism as an 11-year old girl becomes embroiled in a war she wants no part of. She finds an escape in a twisted labyrinth that allows her to fulfill the prophecy of a lost princess returning to her rightful place at her father’s side. But it all comes at a tragic cost.

Now the Oscar-winning film is being turned into “an epic and dark fantasy novel for readers of all ages” by director and writer Guillermo del Toro and Inkheart author Cornelia Funke. The book includes incredible illustrations and added short stories that help flesh out the world of this fantasy parable.

First, for those who maybe not be familiar with Pan’s Labyrinth (now part of the Criterion Collection), here you go:

It’s 1944 and the Allies have invaded Nazi-held Europe. In Spain, a troop of soldiers are sent to a remote forest to flush out the rebels. They are led by Capitan Vidal, a murdering sadist, and with him are his new wife Carmen and her daughter from a previous marriage, 11-year-old Ofelia. Ofelia witnesses her stepfather’s sadistic brutality and is drawn into Pan’s Labyrinth, a magical world of mythical beings.

As for the book, here’s the official synopsis:

Oscar winning writer-director Guillermo del Toro and New York Times bestselling author Cornelia Funke have come together to transform del Toro’s hit movie Pan’s Labyrinth into an epic and dark fantasy novel for readers of all ages, complete with haunting illustrations and enchanting short stories that flesh out the folklore of this fascinating world. This spellbinding tale takes readers to a sinister, magical, and war-torn world filled with richly drawn characters like trickster fauns, murderous soldiers, child-eating monsters, courageous rebels, and a long-lost princess hoping to be reunited with her family. A brilliant collaboration between masterful storytellers that’s not to be missed.

Pan’s Labyrinth already felt like a story that was adapted from a pre-existing novel. So turning it into a book that might be a little easier to swallow for readers who like fantasy but maybe aren’t old enough to appreciate a foreign film yet sounds like a good idea. The world is rich with mythical creatures and characters that can easily fill a book and allow for an expansion of what is on the big screen.

Pan’s Labyrinth: The Labyrinth of the Faun will be released on July 2, 2019, and you can pre-order it right now.