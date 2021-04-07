Nick Offerman has played cops, killers, a reluctant small town bureaucrat, a tech genius, and dozens more characters over the course of his career, but he’s about to add an incredibly niche notch to his acting belt. Offerman has been cast as real-life porn impresario Uncle Miltie in Pam & Tommy, the Hulu limited series about model/actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and their famous sex tape that “went viral” in the late 1990s, before that became a widely used term.

Variety reports that Offerman, who is perhaps still best known for playing the humorously gruff Pawnee parks department director Ron Swanson and his jazz-playing alter-ego Duke Silver in Parks and Recreation, will be joining Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the cast. James is playing Pamela Anderson, Stan is playing Tommy Lee, and Seth Rogen has been cast as disgruntled electrician Rand Gauthier, the guy who stole their sex tape.

Offerman plays a guy nicknamed Uncle Miltie. “Described as big and burly, this legendary prolific porn impresario brings his larger-than-life stature into the workplace to keep things lively and real,” Variety writes. “‘The money guy,’ Uncle Miltie helps disgruntled electrician Rand (Rogen) distribute the sex tape. A borderline sociopath, he treads along a line between humorous and horrific.”

Miltie’s real name was Milton Ingley, a porn actor who appeared in over 140 films and later directed over 100 porn films himself before gaining notoriety for selling an illegally obtained copy of Pam and Tommy’s sex tape on the Internet. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Anderson and Lee are not involved with this show.

Offerman has proved time and time again that he’s a true blue working actor in this business, taking jobs that interest and challenge him and refusing to be typecast in Ron Swanson-type roles. I’m curious to see him walk that aforementioned line with this character, and to watch him work with a different shade of menace than the one he utilized in the FX on Hulu show Devs.

I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is directing this eight-episode series, and Rob Siegel, who previously worked with Offerman on the McDonald’s film The Founder and who also wrote things like The Wrestler and Big Fan, is writing the screenplay. Rogen and his creative partner Evan Goldberg are executive producing the show, with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug, as well as James Franco, Dave Franco, and Vince Jolivette all on board as executive producers as well.