In Pacific Rim: The Black, our scrappy heroes will be battling all manner of monsters in a devastated dystopian world. But did you know that the real monsters….aren’t the rampaging Kaiju? Well, they’re pretty bad too. But so are humans, as the new Pacific Rim: The Black trailer likes to remind us. Watch the new official trailer for the Netflix anime below.

Pacific Rim The Black Trailer

First announced in 2018, Pacific Rim: The Black finally hits Netflix next month. The series follows two siblings who are “forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents,” in a story that will follow the events of del Toro’s 2013 film, and the sequel from Steven S. DeKnight starring John Boyega, which was released in 2018.

We see a little more of this brother and sister’s plight, as they discover the abandoned Jaeger that their parents once piloted, putting them in the crosshairs of your typical evil businessman who wants to use the kids for his own nefarious purposes. Humans! So evil, am I right?

Yes, it’s a trope that has been done many times before in sci-fi — and even more in mecha animes — but maybe Pacific Rim: The Black will offer something fresh to the genre. Or, it will end up playing out like another Neon Genesis Evangelion wannabe (and the bad guy’s resemblance to Shinji’s dad, right down to his glasses and withering stare certainly points to the latter).

Pacific Rim: The Black comes from Polygon Pictures, known for the Netflix Original Anime Series Levius, the Ajin: Demi-Human series, and the Godzilla Netflix Original Anime Movie Trilogy. The 3D anime series expands the world introduced in del Toro’s 2013 film Pacific Rim even further, and will give us even more battles between Jaegers and Kaijus, and evil authority figures.

Here’s the synopsis:

There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving.

The series was created by Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution). Pacific Rim: The Black debuts on Netflix starting March 4, 2021.