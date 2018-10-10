Byrde, Byrde, Byrde, Byrde’s the word.

The Byrde family will be coming back to Netflix for Ozark season 3, according to a new announcement by star, executive producer, and frequent director Jason Bateman. That sounds like good news, so you’ll have to keep reading to find out why Bateman is “concerned.”



Ozark Season 3 is Happening

After putting up a facetious poll on Twitter yesterday asking fans if he should start working on a third season of the popular drama series, Bateman announced on the social media site today that Ozark season 3 is officially a go.

So whaddya think, should I start working on Ozark S3? — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) October 9, 2018

I'm happy for me, but concerned for Marty – it's official OZARK 3 is on its way. pic.twitter.com/xeGXZxfrjB — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) October 10, 2018

Fear not, Ozark fans. There’s no trouble brewing behind the scenes, Bateman is only concerned about the fate of his character, Marty – a whip-smart financial planner who’s been laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel and relocates his family from Chicago to the comparative wilderness of the Ozarks in order to capitalize on the untapped market there. Laura Linney co-stars.

I’ve only just started watching the first season of Ozark, but it grabbed me from the opening scene and hasn’t loosened its grip. I’m hesitant to read too much about the series because I don’t want to spoil anything for myself (I’m fully planning on catching up with the first two seasons as soon as possible), but it’s good to know that Netflix is pleased enough with the show’s popularity to keep the story going. The streaming service is notoriously stingy with its viewership numbers, but the first season of Ozark was the most popular streaming show of last summer according to one study, beating out stiff competition like Stranger Things and even Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Bateman is right to be concerned about Marty Byrde. Even in just the few episodes I’ve seen, his character has a propensity to fling himself into dangerous situations and rely a little too much on his intelligence and quick thinking to get him out of trouble. He’s gotten lucky so far, but I’m not sure how long that luck will last.

Though no official release date has been revealed yet, Ozark season 3 will likely hit Netflix sometime in 2019.