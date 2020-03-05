The third season of Ozark is coming to Netflix at the end of March. Even though Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) appear to be running a successful casino now, this is Ozark we’re talking about, and it’s not going to be smooth sailing for this couple. In fact, the casino only seems to be making things more complicated, putting this couple even more at odds (no pun intended). You’ll see what we mean in the Ozark season 3 trailer below.

Ozark Season 3 Trailer

Sneaking around, drug cartels, double crossing, and laundering money is all just in a day’s work for Marty and Wendy. Sure, they’re seeing a marriage counselor to help work through those marital problems, but even that’s corrupted by Marty bribing the therapist they’re seeing. I guess even couples who are dealing with some of the most dangerous people in the criminal underworld have the same problems everyone else does.

The third season of Ozark brings back Emmy winner Julia Garner, and the rest of the cast includes Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery and Jessica Frances Dukes.

It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.

Ozark returns to Netflix with the third season on March 27, 2020.