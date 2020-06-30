The Byrde family is taking their final flight with their fourth season. Netflix announced that its critically acclaimed drama series Ozark will be ending with a “supersized” season 4, which will run 14 episodes instead of the show’s usual 10. The fourth and final season will be split in two parts, each consisting of seven episodes.

After Netflix’s announcement, executive producer and showrunner Chris Mundy said in a statement:

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving ‘Ozark’ more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right. It’s been such a great adventure for all of us, both on screen and off, so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

“Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original content. “We’re so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia, and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey comes to a close.”

The announcement comes on the heels of executive producer and star Jason Bateman‘s hints that the acclaimed drama was nearing its endgame with the release of season 3, which premiered on Netflix earlier this spring. Bateman teased that the writers operated on the assumption that the show would run “three seasons, four seasons, five seasons, something like that.” Bateman’s vague statement actually turns out to be pretty accurate, as the fourth season will be split into two parts, the latter of which will essentially bring the total to five seasons.

Ozark has been a consistent critical hit for Netflix since the crime drama first debuted on the streamer in 2017, with its second season earning Bateman an Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series and Julia Garner an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Its third season debuted in March to the show’s best reviews yet and is considered an early favorite at this year’s Emmys (should they happen).

Netflix has not yet announced a production start or a release date for Ozark season 4.