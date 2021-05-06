We all know that past attempts to turn Owen Wilson into an action hero have fallen flat. But what this news about the Loki actor’s next project presupposes is…maybe they didn’t. Wilson has signed on to star in Paramount’s Secret Headquarters, a family action movie produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and helmed by Project Power directing duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.

Fresh off his first jaunt into the superhero genre, Wilson is looking to stay in the territory. Deadline reports that Wilson is set to star in Paramount Pictures and Bruckheimer Films’ Secret Headquarters, described as a “high-concept family action movie” which follows “a kid who discovers the secret headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home and must defend it with his group of friends when villains attack.”

There are no details yet on who Wilson will be playing.

Secret Headquarters will be helmed by directing duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who recently directed the Netflix 2020 superhero film Project Power, but are best known for helming the 2010 documentary Catfish and several Paranormal Activity sequels. Joost & Schulman, and Josh Koenigsberg are writing the current draft from an original screenplay by Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok, The Mandalorian), who was the sole previous writer on the project. Chad Oman is also producing for Bruckheimer Films.

Wilson has been relatively MIA from the big screen for the past few years, recently emerging to star opposite Salma Hayek in the Amazon Studios comedy Bliss. He will soon appear in Marvel’s Disney+ series Loki, Wilson’s first major brush with the superhero genre. And maybe it’s about time for the Wilson-aissance. The actor has frequently stolen the show in comedies like Wedding Crashers and Shanghai Noon, and has shown his dramatic chops in many a Wes Anderson film, but his past forays into the action genre have been hit or miss. Mainly miss, like the 2015 action thriller No Escape.

But after a nearly four-year absence from the big screen, Wilson seems to be in full comeback mode. He’ll next appear opposite Jennifer Lopez in the Universal rom-com Marry Me as well as Wes Anderson’s next film The French Dispatch, and is currently filming a movie called Paint.

While I’m expecting a family action movie like Secret Headquarters to be his next great role, it’ll just be nice to see Wilson and that old crooked nose on our screens again.