The New ‘Overlord’ Poster is Bloody Fantastic

In an age where most official movie posters look like they were cranked out by a harried intern in between coffee runs, we should pause and appreciate whenever a new one-sheet looks like it was crafted with care and style. So hello, new poster for the J.J. Abrams-produced World War II horror movie, Overlord. You are very cool and clever. Why can’t your peers be more like you?

The plot of Overlord involves a team of American soldiers encountering all kinds of Nazi evil in a creepy French village during the D-Day invasion in 1944. And what better way to communicate that than a splatter of blood, with each droplet forming the basic shape of a paratrooper and his parachute? Man, that’s clever.

Overlord Poster

This poster also prominently features the name of screenwriter Billy Ray, whose frequently fantastic work includes Shattered Glass, Breach, Captain Phillips, and The Hunger Games. Director Julius Avery is a lesser-known commodity at this point, but I’ve learned to anticipate any movie that features Ray’s name in the credits. Whether he’s penning a small drama or a major blockbuster, he’s one of the most consistent writers in the business (although yes, he did also write 1997’s Volcano).

Overlord doesn’t hit theaters for a little while yet, but you can check out the gnarly first trailer (complete with controversial song choice) right over here. And then there’s the footage that will play in IMAX theaters as part of an extended preview. And then there’s the film’s world premiere at Fantastic Fest later this month, where we will be present and ready to return with a review.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In the upcoming WWII horror-thriller OVERLORD, a group of American paratroopers drop into Nazi-occupied France on the eve of D-Day. As they struggle to carry out their seemingly impossible mission, they discover a secret Nazi lab carrying out terrifying and bizarre supernatural experiments.

Overlord opens in theaters on November 9, 2018.