Inspired by the Chinese tale of the Moon Goddess, Over the Moon reimagines a Chinese legend with the help of a Disney legend. Disney Legend and Oscar winner Glean Keane directs Over the Moon, Netflix’s first animated musical film, animated by DreamWorks’ Pearl Studios and featuring an all-Asian cast including Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, and Sandra Oh. Watch the final Over the Moon trailer below.

Over the Moon Trailer

Netflix has released the final trailer for Over the Moon, a striking new animated musical directed by Disney Legend and Oscar winner Glen Keane, which could turn the streamer into a real competitor against Disney. The streaming giant is already on its way, with last year’s Klaus becoming an unexpected darling at the awards circuit last year (and a real contender to steal the Oscar from Pixar). But with Keane taking the creative reins, Over the Moon may be Netflix’s first animated musical hit. The acclaimed animator behind Ariel, Aladdin, the Beast, Tarzan, and Rapunzel makes his directorial feature debut with Over the Moon (Keane departed Disney’s Tangled in 2008 after suffering a heart attack).

Over the Moon follows 13-year-old Fei Fei (Cathy Ang) as she attempts to prove that the Moon Goddess exists to her disbelieving family, who had raised her on the myth. But when the spaceship she builds nearly crashes, Fei Fei unexpectedly finds herself transported to the fantastical world of the moon, which is a lot different than she expected. The legendary Moon Goddess (Phillipa Soo) is actually a pop diva who puts on glamorous performances for her screaming fans, and the colorful kingdom she rules over is full of aspiring celebrities. It’s a modern reimagining of the Chinese myth very much in the vein of a Disney or Pixar film, which makes sense considering Keane’s background.

The film is written by the late Audrey Wells (The Hate U Give) and features original songs composed by Christopher Curtis (Chaplin the Musical), Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park (KPOP), and a score by Gravity Oscar winner Steven Price.

Here is the synopsis for Over the Moon:

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination. The film stars Cathy Ang (Fei Fei), Phillipa Soo (Chang’e), Robert G. Chiu (Chin), Ken Jeong (Gobi), John Cho (Dad), Ruthie Ann Miles (Mom), Margaret Cho (Auntie Ling), Kimiko Glenn (Auntie Mei), Artt Butler (Uncle), and Sandra Oh (Mrs. Zhong).

Over the Moon hits Netflix on October 23, 2020.