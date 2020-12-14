After The Old Guard and Extraction, it looks like Netflix has found a formula for their action titles: some sort of outsider gets mixed up with someone who is seemingly indestructible and there are lots of quick cuts to make all the fighting and explosions kind of confusing. The latest entry is Outside the Wire, a new movie from director Mikael Håfström that finds Anthony Mackie playing an android. Watch the trailer below.

Outside the Wire Trailer

I was not particularly wowed by The Old Guard or Extraction, but they were both big hits for Netflix, so it makes sense that they’re ready to pump out even more action titles. The latest is Outside the Wire, and based on this trailer, it looks like it’ll make a nice companion piece to those two other films. Whether or not that’s a good thing is up to you! Netflix has already proven they can produce great dramas – The Irishman, Mank, and I’m Thinking of Ending Things are just a few examples. But their action offerings so far have been severely lacking. I’m sure sooner or later they’ll get it right, though. They might even get it right this time! For all I know, this trailer isn’t telling the whole story, and there’s a lot more the film has to offer. Hopefully.

In Outside the Wire, it’s the future, and “a drone pilot (Damson Idris) is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer (Anthony Mackie) tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.” That gives the movie an excuse to have Mackie running around and kicking everyone in the face, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with that. Also, it’s slightly amusing that there are multiple instances in this trailer where characters point out that no one knows that Mackie’s character is really an android, and then he runs around defying gravity and doing all sorts of crazy, impossible shit. No one has caught on to the fact that this guy is a robot?

In addition to Idris and Mackie, Outside the Wire also features Enzo Cilenti as Miller, Emily Beecham as Sofiya, Michael Kelly as Eckhart, and Pilou Asbæk as Victor Koval. I know none of those character names mean anything to you, but I included them anyway. You’re welcome. Mikael Håfström, the filmmaker behind the Stephen King adaptation 1408, the Schwarzenegger/Stallone team-up Escape Plan, and more, directs the film from a script by Rob Yescombe and Rowan Athale.

Outside the Wire hits Netflix on January 15, 2021.