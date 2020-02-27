Josh Brolin is set to star in the Amazon series Outer Range, which he’ll also executive produce with Brad Pitt‘s Plan B Entertainment and Amazon Studios. Written and created by playwright Brian Watkins, the series follows a rancher who discovers “an unfathomable mystery” on his land. That sounds downright Lovecraftian, but that might just be wishful thinking on my part.

Deadline and others are reporting the news about Outer Range. It’s being described as a “mystery show”, and the synopsis is pretty darn mysterious in its own right:

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a Wyoming rancher struggling to hold on to his family and way of life, who must grapple with the unknown after discovering an unfathomable mystery on his land.

Just what is this “unfathomable mystery” on Royal Abbott’s land!? The horror fan in me thinks this sounds like the perfect recipe for some sort of weird, cosmic horror. But I’m guessing that’s not the case, or else they’d be calling this a horror series. Other than that slim bit of info above there’s next to nothing out there about Outer Range, so feel free to use your imagination and make up an entire show in your mind.

This will mark Brolin’s first TV role since the 2003 NBC legal drama series Mister Sterling, which I have never, ever heard of. Brolin is executive producing Open Range along with creator Brian Watkins, Zev Borow, Heather Rae, and Plan B Entertainment – the company owned by Brad Pitt, which means we get to put Brad Pitt’s name in the headline, even though he probably won’t have much involvement in the series. That’s how the game works, folks.

Next up for Brolin, big-screen-wise, is Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s huge, star-studded sci-fi adaptation. He’s also just finished working on Sean Penn’s Flag Day, in which “a father lives a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and con man in order to provide for his daughter.” And Flag Day – celebrated on June 14 – is, presumably, involved in some way.