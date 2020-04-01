Calling all teens and people who still wish they were teens: Netflix has a new show for you. It’s called Outer Banks, and it’s about a group of youths gettin’ rowdy on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. But their plans to have fun in the sun go topsy-turvy when they go searching for $400 million in gold.. It’s kind of like The Goonies, but everyone is much, much more attractive, and all the “teens” are played by 20-somethings. Watch the Outer Banks trailer below!

Outer Banks Trailer

This seriously looks like “The Goonies, but sexier,” and if that’s your type of thing, well – congrats! Netflix is selling this as a “YA series”, and a “coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the ‘Pogues’) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.”

That synopsis doesn’t mention the whole $400 million in gold thing, but it’s there in the trailer. And the gold, coupled with the coastal setting, and also the potential for villains trying to stop our heroes from finding that gold, is where the Goonies comparison really kicks-in. The show consists of 10 1-hour episodes, and hails from creators/showrunners/executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke. The cast includes Chase Stokes as John B., Rudy Pankow as J.J., Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Charles Esten as Ward Cameron, Austin North as Topper, and Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron. Which of those is your favorite character name? My vote is for Topper. Anyway, I sure hope there’s a scene in this series where someone says “Pogues never say die!”, or something like that.

Outer Banks will be streaming on Netflix April 15.