David Bruckner, a filmmaker whose credits include work in anthology horror film V/H/S and Southbound, and the recent Netflix fright flick The Ritual (seen above), has lined-up his next project, and it sounds pretty cool. Bruckner will helm Out There, a sci-fi thriller described as being in the same vein as The Mist, minus the supermarket setting. More on the Out There movie below.

Deadline broke the news about David Bruckner’s new movie, Out There. The thriller hails from a spec script by Ian Levy, and “is said to be akin to The Mist and deals with a mysterious event that changes the course of the world. One family struggles to survive.” That does indeed sound very Mist-like, but as long as 90% of the movie isn’t set in the baking aisle at the local grocery store, it should be different enough.

Bruckner has been building a dependable name for himself in the indie horror world. His directorial debut was the 2007 film The Signal, about a transmission from TV, radio and cell phones that turns people into crazed killers. Bruckner also directed the segment “Amateur Night” from the first V/H/S film, as well as “The Accident” in the anthology movie Southbound. The filmmaker followed those up with the feature film The Ritual, a creepy slow-burn about a group of friends lost in the woods. It’s highly effective, and streaming on Netflix, should you want to check it out.

Next up for Bruckner is an episode of Shudder’s Creepshow TV series, something I can’t wait to see. He also has a film called The Night House starring Rebecca Hall in pre-production, about “a widow begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets.” As a fan of Rebecca Hall and disturbing secrets, I’m excited.

The info regarding Out There is a little too vague at this point to go gaga over, but Bruckner being attached is enough for me to be interested. His work to date has been quite good (“The Accident” is without a doubt the best segment in Southbound, for instance), so I’m looking forward to seeing his future work. Hopefully we’ll learn a bit more about Out There soon.