Every Single Animated Short on the 2019 Oscars Shortlist is Available to Watch Online
Posted on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Best Animated Short has long been a category overlooked by audiences — maybe they’re too experimental, too niche, too idiosyncratic. But perhaps the largest reason they’re overlooked is because no one has seen them. Apart from Pixar and Disney animated shorts, which reach the highest audiences thanks to their placement in front of theatrical releases, Oscar-nominated animated shorts often suffer from engagement scarcity, nearly always kept offline even after the shortlist is announced. This was an exclusive strategy that hurt the directors, but also hurt the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which only alienates its audiences by presenting awards to films no one had seen.
But this year, we’re seeing a dramatic shift for the first time. This year, all the shorts on the Oscar animated shorts 2019 shortlist are available online for everyone to see. The filmmakers and studios have each released their films online, allowing audiences to finally see what the Academy is voting for — and maybe get a more accurate Oscar pool going this year.
Check out all the films (via CartoonBrew) below the jump.
Age of Sail
Director: John Kahrs
Country: U.S.
Animal Behavior
Directors: Alison Snowden, David Fine
Country: Canada
Bao
Heartwarming moments are meant to be shared. Bring home behind-the-scenes, exclusive footage from Bao and 10 other critically-acclaimed shorts when you get the Pixar Short Films Collection: Volume 3 on Digital, @Movies_Anywhere, and Blu-ray today: https://t.co/aNv3akp3OZ pic.twitter.com/hpnroh4xtm
— Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) November 23, 2018
Director: Domee Shi
Country: U.S.
Bilby
Directors: Pierre Perifel, J.P. Sans, Liron Topaz
Country: U.S.
Bird Karma
Director: William Salazar
Country: U.S.
Grandpa Walrus (Pépé le Morse)
Director: Lucrèce Andreae
Country: France
Late Afternoon
Director: Louise Bagnall
Country: Ireland
Lost and Found
Director: Andrew Goldsmith, Bradley Slabe
Country: Australia
One Small Step
Director: Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas
Country: U.S./China
Weekends
Director: Trevor Jimenez
Country: U.S.