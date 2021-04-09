Every kid who played with Transformers toys probably wished that they could sit back and watch their Optimus Prime transform on its own. Now that is finally a reality with Hasbro’s collector’s edition Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Advanced Robot. For a cool $700, you’ll be able to get your hands on this industry-first auto-converting, interactive, programmable, voice activated, mobile controlled toy. Check out a video below that features Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes – Jay and Silent Bob themselves – debuting this toy in action from today’s Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest.



Optimus Prime Self-Transforms

I don’t personally collect toys, but it’s pretty obvious why something like this would be of interest to people. (I’m a little bummed that it’s so expensive, because it essentially prices out kids and primarily makes it available for older people with tons of disposable income, but I guess that’s fairly standard in the toy industry these days. And yes, I am aware that I am genuinely doing a “won’t somebody think of the children?” thing here.) Adults, or maybe very rich children, can pre-order this bad boy for $699 at Hasbro Pulse right now.

The toy stands at 19 inches tall and comes stocked with 80 sound effects including the classic “converting” sound. The voice work of the character is by Peter Cullen, the original voice of Optimus Prime, and thanks to the two microphones embedded into the toy itself, it responds to your own voice controls in robot and truck mode. It comes with a Battle Axe and Blaster, and the official website says it contains “the world’s most advanced collection of premium materials assembled together with over 5000 components, 60 microchips and 27 servo motors making this a one-of-a-kind, Collector’s experience!”