Happy Holidays! Okay, sure, it’s not even Halloween yet, but that’s not stopping Netflix from hyping up their upcoming holiday titles. One of those titles is Operation Christmas Drop, which, despite its name, is not related to Operation Dumbo Drop. In this Netflix rom-com, “While gathering evidence to support closing a tropical U.S. Air Force base, a congressional aide warms to its generous captain.” Watch the Operation Christmas Drop trailer below.

Operation Christmas Drop Trailer

Look, what’s more relatable than the story of someone trying to close a U.S. Air Force base and then falling in love with a captain? Nothing, I say. Nothing is more relatable. That’s the most relatable story in the history of storytelling, and thankfully, it’s not being used for a Netflix holiday movie. Here’s the full synopsis:

Chasing a promotion, congressional aide Erica Miller forgoes family Christmas to travel across the Pacific at her boss’s behest. Upon landing at a beachside Air Force base, she clashes with her guide, Captain Andrew Jantz, who knows her assignment is finding reasons to defund the facility. The pilot’s pet project — Operation: Christmas Drop, a genuine, decades-old tradition where gifts and supplies are parachuted to residents of remote neighboring islands — has lawmakers wondering if his unit has too much spare energy. Despite their initial opposing goals, Erica softens once she experiences the customs and communal spirit of Andrew’s adopted home.

Finally, someone has made a military-industrial complex Christmas movie. Thank you, Netflix, for teaching us to laugh about love again. We are forever in your service! Operation Christmas Drop stars Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, and Virginia Madsen star in the flick, which comes from director Martin Wood and writes Gregg Rossen and Brian Sawyer. And again, despite that title, this has nothing to do with Operation Dumbo Drop, a Disney movie in which a bunch of soldiers fighting in the Vietnam War attempt to deliver a live elephant. I never saw that movie, but I did see the VHS tape at the local video store many, many times. I always thought, “Maybe I should rent that.” But I never did. Let this be a lesson to you, kids: always rent Operation Dumbo Drop. Or don’t. I don’t care either way, honestly.

Operation Christmas Drop is part of Netflix’s extensive holiday original line-up, which you can read more about here. Look for Operation Christmas Drop on Netflix starting November 5, 2020. And then watch it every single day until Christmas Eve.