‘Operation Christmas Drop’ Trailer: We Regret to Inform You This is Not an ‘Operation Dumbo Drop’ Sequel
Posted on Monday, October 12th, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
Happy Holidays! Okay, sure, it’s not even Halloween yet, but that’s not stopping Netflix from hyping up their upcoming holiday titles. One of those titles is Operation Christmas Drop, which, despite its name, is not related to Operation Dumbo Drop. In this Netflix rom-com, “While gathering evidence to support closing a tropical U.S. Air Force base, a congressional aide warms to its generous captain.” Watch the Operation Christmas Drop trailer below.
Operation Christmas Drop Trailer
Look, what’s more relatable than the story of someone trying to close a U.S. Air Force base and then falling in love with a captain? Nothing, I say. Nothing is more relatable. That’s the most relatable story in the history of storytelling, and thankfully, it’s not being used for a Netflix holiday movie. Here’s the full synopsis:
Chasing a promotion, congressional aide Erica Miller forgoes family Christmas to travel across the Pacific at her boss’s behest. Upon landing at a beachside Air Force base, she clashes with her guide, Captain Andrew Jantz, who knows her assignment is finding reasons to defund the facility. The pilot’s pet project — Operation: Christmas Drop, a genuine, decades-old tradition where gifts and supplies are parachuted to residents of remote neighboring islands — has lawmakers wondering if his unit has too much spare energy. Despite their initial opposing goals, Erica softens once she experiences the customs and communal spirit of Andrew’s adopted home.
Operation Christmas Drop is part of Netflix’s extensive holiday original line-up, which you can read more about here. Look for Operation Christmas Drop on Netflix starting November 5, 2020. And then watch it every single day until Christmas Eve.