Chris Pratt and Tom Holland are legging it across a magical realm on a magical quest to find a missing half of their father — literally. Well, kind of literally, as the new Onward trailer reveals. Pratt and Holland play two teenage elf brothers who are bestowed a gift by their late father that will bring him back to life for one day. But something goes awry, and the brothers must embark on a quest to find the missing half (that is, the torso and head) of their father. Watch the official Onward trailer below.

Onward Trailer

In a land where magic has all but disappeared, two brothers must embark on a quest to discover magic. It sounds like quite an epic fantasy story, right? But this being a Pixar comedy, there naturally is a twist. From the early teasers for Onward, we thought that the twist is that those brothers are a slacker and a nerd living in a suburban cul-de-sac who go on their quest to find their father in a beat-up van. But the twist is that their father is with them the whole time — well, half of him is.

In the new trailer for Onward, Ian (Holland) and Barley (Pratt) are given a staff from their deceased father, which they use to bring him back to life for just one day. But the spell goes wrong, and only their father’s legs are brought back. So the brothers must now go on a quest with their father’s disembodied legs, which they hide with a stuffed sweatshirt and sunglasses, to find a way to bring back the rest of their father. It’s like Weekend at Bernie‘s as a fantasy adventure movie, and it looks like a blast.

Onward also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Ian and Barley’s mom, Laurel Lightfoot, and Octavia Spencer as the voice of the Manticore.

Here is the synopsis for Onward:

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind “Monsters University.”

Onward opens in theaters on March 6, 2020.