Tom Holland and Chris Pratt‘s elf teens are going on a quest to recover the (literal) missing half of their father, so they’ll naturally run into all manner of wacky characters and dangerous obstacles along the way. Three of those wacky characters are introduced in the latest Onward trailer, which comes with several new character posters. Watch the new Onward trailer below.

Onward Trailer

You can’t have an epic quest without a curse and some cops that are trying to stop you. That’s the gist of the new Onward trailer, which shows us again the Pixar film’s unique premise of two teen elf boys who are given the chance to reunite with their dead father through sorcery. But when the spell goes wrong, they’re left with only half his body — leading to some Weekend at Bernie-style shenanigans. Without their mother’s (Julia-Louis Dreyfus) knowledge, they embark on a quest to bring back the rest of his body, seeking out the mythical Manticore (Octavia Spencer), who turns out to be a blustering restaurant owner. With the cops on their tail, and a curse to avoid, the boys go on an emotional and epic journey to reunite with their dad.

Here are a set of character posters just released for Onward, which, in addition to the characters played by Holland, Pratt, Dreyfus, and Spencer, introduce cast members Mel Rodriguez, who voices Officer Colt Bronco; Lena Waithe, who voices Officer Specter; and Ali Wong, the voice of Officer Gore.

Directed by Dan Scanlon, Onward opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020.