The first reactions are out for Pixar’s latest animated film Onward, and while the fantasy-comedy film doesn’t seem to be casting a spell on all critics, there’s plenty of reason to be excited for the road trip movie starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt.

Two new Onward clips help feed into that excitement, showing a sneak peek at the scene in which Holland and Pratt’s elf brothers, on a quest to magic their dead father to life for a day, come face to face with the not-so-fearsome Manticore, played by Octavia Spencer. Accompanying that clip is a behind-the-scenes featurette showing Holland and Pratt’s sibling relationship, and exactly what kind of performance Spencer is giving here. Watch the new Onward clips below.

Onward Clips

The buzz is out, and Onward is mostly okay. But Pratt and Holland prove in the new Onward clip, as well as the below behind-the-scenes sneak peek, that they’re reason enough to see the Pixar fantasy-comedy film, which follows two elf brothers who must go on an old-fashioned quest to spend one last day with their dead father. The quest takes them face-to-face with a fearsome Manticore — only she’s not so fearsome as she is frazzled, running a restaurant that gives out novelty quest maps. It’s a fun little scene that shows how Pratt and Holland work together, and proves that Spencer has a talent for voice acting, sounding virtually unrecognizable.

A new behind-the-scenes clips also gives a peek at Pratt and Holland’s brotherly dynamic, as well as Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ mission as their mother to find them on their quest, which also brings her face-to-face with Spencer’s harried Manticore.

Directed by Dan Scanlon from a script written by Scanlon, Jason Headley and Keith Bunin, Onward also stars Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez. Onward opens in theaters on March 6, 2020.