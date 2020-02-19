onward early buzz

Just being an animated film from Pixar is a vote of confidence, with audiences holding the studio’s movies to the highest of standards. But could Pixar’s latest film, the fantasy-comedy Onward, live up to those standards? According to the Onward early buzz, opinions are mixed.

The first reactions to Onward are out, and while some are enchanted with the Tom Holland and Chris Pratt-starring road trip adventure movie about two elf brothers on a quest to resurrect their dead father for a day, others aren’t convinced that Onward has that special Pixar magic.

From the start, Onward, which is directed by Monster University‘s Dan Scanlon, looked wackier and sillier than the typical Pixar fare. Audiences go to Pixar movies expecting their heartstrings tugged and their tear ducts emptied, and the story of two teenage elf brothers who live in a world where magic is banal seemed to go against those expectations. But critics assure that the film is as emotional and heartfelt as any Pixar movie, and touches on themes of parenthood and loss that have never been seen in a Pixar film before.

However, not everyone was as enchanted by Onward. Critics who weren’t as warm to the film praised the emotional moments as well, but dinged the predictable road trip adventure story and thin plot.

Pixar has set the bar so high that even an above-average animated film will be seen as mediocre compared to the studio’s stellar line-up. But the high praise for Onward‘s emotional moments, especially its themes dealing with parental loss, seem to give it a leg up. However, as many suspected by the goofy tone of the trailers and the wacky hijinks of the plot, it seems like Onward doesn’t cast as potent a spell as it could have.

Onward hits theaters on March 6, 2020.

Two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, go on an journey to discover if there is still a little magic left out there in order to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him.

