Just being an animated film from Pixar is a vote of confidence, with audiences holding the studio’s movies to the highest of standards. But could Pixar’s latest film, the fantasy-comedy Onward, live up to those standards? According to the Onward early buzz, opinions are mixed.

The first reactions to Onward are out, and while some are enchanted with the Tom Holland and Chris Pratt-starring road trip adventure movie about two elf brothers on a quest to resurrect their dead father for a day, others aren’t convinced that Onward has that special Pixar magic.

From the start, Onward, which is directed by Monster University‘s Dan Scanlon, looked wackier and sillier than the typical Pixar fare. Audiences go to Pixar movies expecting their heartstrings tugged and their tear ducts emptied, and the story of two teenage elf brothers who live in a world where magic is banal seemed to go against those expectations. But critics assure that the film is as emotional and heartfelt as any Pixar movie, and touches on themes of parenthood and loss that have never been seen in a Pixar film before.

In a surprise to no one @Pixar has delivered yet another great film with #onward. 3rd act brought some tears. Congrats to @MrDanScanlon and everyone that worked on the film. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/lx45NUdtsY — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 19, 2020

#PixarOnward is essentially Pixar’s ABOUT TIME. Yes, it’ll make you ugly cry (especially hard-hitting for those who’ve lost someone dear). It’s a heartrending love letter to the magic of rediscovery & latent powers our legacies hold. A percolating, magical potion of humor & heart pic.twitter.com/bbSAd5QqeL — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 19, 2020

Onward is weird and ?wonderful? Consistently surprising, appropriately sweet, occasionally profound, perfectly Pixar. My only complaints: (1) we don’t get enough of the trash unicorns (2) it made me want to call my dad’s legs?? #OnwardPixar #Onward pic.twitter.com/RkAKGe33NL — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) February 19, 2020

I loved #Onward. It’s going to be something so many people can find something to take away from it. If you’ve been through the loss of a parent, though, be ready for a very emotional experience. — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) February 19, 2020

.@Pixar’s #Onward is a coming of age story reminds us about the importance of the bonds we share w/our loved ones. @MrDanScanlon’s personal story adds humanistic and emotional depth to a fantastical world, while Tom Holland and Chris Pratt’s chemistry delivers humor and heart. pic.twitter.com/dYxV79iAT7 — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) February 19, 2020

#Onward leads us on a quest to discover the power of brotherhood & the joy in the magical. Barley & Ian's chemistry wins over our hearts. A welcome departure from Pixar's usual fare, it is more emotional than I anticipated & the enchanting trick up Pixar's sleeve we didn't expect pic.twitter.com/BRCU9wgTPE — Ashley Menzel (@AshleyGMenzel) February 19, 2020

Onward is a Pixar film that feels completely unlike any other Pixar film before it. An emotional yet comedic tale that focuses on loss, magic and brotherhood. The story is expertly crafted and will surely pull on the heartstrings of anyone who has ever lost a parent or loved one. pic.twitter.com/MHtzbMHoW0 — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) February 19, 2020

Thought #Onward had that Pixar magic. Pun intended. I was hoping for a few more laughs but it delivered on the emotional levels. Relationship between @prattprattpratt and @TomHolland1996 is why you go and @octaviaspencer is why you stay. You can feel how personal this story is. pic.twitter.com/9kgarhhZst — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) February 19, 2020

.@Pixar's #Onward was so lovely! I wish there was more marketing for it. #dungeonsanddragons fans are going to love it, and so will everyone else. There are trash unicorns, you guys! TRASH UNICORNS! Seriously, go see this! #trashunicorns #iveneverlovedahashtagmore pic.twitter.com/L3bNmHyVp0 — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) February 19, 2020

However, not everyone was as enchanted by Onward. Critics who weren’t as warm to the film praised the emotional moments as well, but dinged the predictable road trip adventure story and thin plot.

If you’re sensing Onward isn’t quite up to the Pixar standard, you’re right. It’s beautiful & packs a huge emotional wallop but for the most part is a standard road trip adventure story that gets boosted by an excellent ending. It’s good, not great & that’s a letdown for Pixar. pic.twitter.com/zJaFx4LbN0 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) February 19, 2020

#Onward’s not my favorite Pixar movie, nor is it the studio’s best, but it is a story that will resonate with many. Definitely some laughs and a good time all around. If you’re a fan of RPGs, this one’s for you. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) February 19, 2020

Not sobbing as much as I did during the #ToyStory3 scene where you think the toys are about to get incinerated or #Up levels of crying — but there were some good tears throughout. Think it will hit harder for those who didn't grow up w/ a dad or w/ a single parent. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) February 19, 2020

#Onward is in the same vein as ZOOTOPIA so your enjoyment will vary based on that. The voice cast is good but the emotional manipulation often feels forced to contain a thin plot. pic.twitter.com/t7DbkRVAvT — Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) February 19, 2020

I can't say that I'm a big fan of #Onward. The characters are fun, and the message is strong, but it also has a number of ideas that don't feel fully fleshed out, and it's surprisingly basic as far as story. It has some cute and emotional moments, but didn't work for me overall. pic.twitter.com/iu87kRZzve — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) February 19, 2020

Pixar has set the bar so high that even an above-average animated film will be seen as mediocre compared to the studio’s stellar line-up. But the high praise for Onward‘s emotional moments, especially its themes dealing with parental loss, seem to give it a leg up. However, as many suspected by the goofy tone of the trailers and the wacky hijinks of the plot, it seems like Onward doesn’t cast as potent a spell as it could have.

Onward hits theaters on March 6, 2020.