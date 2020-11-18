What if champion boxer Muhammad Ali, historic activist Malcolm X, renowned singer Sam Cooke, and pro footballer Jim Brown all got together for one night back in 1964? That’s exactly what the new film One Night in Miami imagines.

An adaptation of the award-winning play of the same name, One Night in Miami marks the feature directorial debut of Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Regina King, and it has all four of these Black icons gathering in Miami after Muhammad Ali defeated heavy weight champion Sonny Liston, sparking powerful conversations about racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility. Watch the trailer below.

One Night in Miami Trailer

Our own Chris Evangelista caught One Night in Miami at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, and wrote in his review:

“One Night in Miami never once feels preachy, or overly speechy. The conversations seem natural, as does the chemistry between these performers. We truly get the sense that they all know and care for each other, and even when they’re on the verge of fighting, the respect and love they all share comes burning through. It’s impossible not to become engrossed with what we’re seeing; we want to spend as much time with these guys as we possibly can, and when the film fades to darkness, we’re sorry to see them go.”

The movie has been receiving endless praise on the film festival circuit too, making it a likely awards contender early next year, especially when it comes to the performances from Eli Goree (Riverdale) as Muhammad Ali, Kingsley Ben-Adir (Hulu’s High Fidelity) as Malcolm X, Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) as Sam Cooke, and Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton) as Jim Brown.

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge). Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami… is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

One Night in Miami will hit select theaters on December 25, 2020 followed by a release on Amazon Prime on January 15, 2021.