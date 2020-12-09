One Day at a Time is officially over. The beloved sitcom, which already managed to survive one cancelation after it was dropped by its first home Netflix, failed to find a third home following its axing by Pop TV. Co-showrunners Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce have declared the series officially dead.

One Day at a Time was the little show that could, garnering a passionate following and a reputation for survival after Netflix first canceled the remake starring Rita Moreno. It had vocal fans like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Busy Phillips, who urged networks to save One Day at a Time even after its second cancelation by Pop TV. But alas, it was not meant to be.

Efforts to find a third home for One Day at a Time have failed, and co-showrunners Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce have confirmed that there will no fifth season for the former Netflix and Pop comedy. Producers Sony Pictures Television also confirmed that the show will be closing its doors.

“It’s officially over. There will be no new One Day at a Time episodes,” Calderon Kellett wrote. “But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER. Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching.”

Added Royce, “I wish we could say otherwise, but sadly, ODAAT‘s time has come to an end. The only silver lining about not doing a show anymore is that nobody can take away the show you already did. 4 seasons that will forever exist for people to watch.”

The news comes a few weeks after ViacomCBS, the parent company of Pop, opted out of picking up the show for a fifth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. CBS had been airing repeats of the show after Pop saved the canceled comedy and brought it on the air for a fourth season. But Pop is phasing out its scripted content, and ViacomCBS wasn’t able to bring One Day at a Time to its streaming service CBS All Access due to contractual limitations that were part of the show’s original Netflix deal.

One Day at a Time aired its revived fourth season on Pop TV, but it was cut short by the coronavirus (COVID-19 pandemic. Production was shut down after completing only six of its 13 episodes and never resumed, though Pop and Sony were able to commission an animated special that ended up serving as the series finale.