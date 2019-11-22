Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has come and gone from theaters, but now it’s soon to be buzzed about all over again as awards season starts to heat up. The movie is bound to be in the running for several big awards when the Oscar nominations are announced early next year, but for now, it’s campaigning just like every other hopeful nominee out there. To help make the push across the board, a new vignette takes a look at how Quentin Tarantino‘s passion for old Hollywood is all over this movie.

Watch the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood vignette below!

Once Upon a time in Hollywood Vignette

Cast members like Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino and Leonardo DiCaprio praise Tarantino’s obsession with Hollywood in 1969 and the meticulous attention to detail that comes with it. He has a memory of so much from that era, which is a big part of why the movie feels so authentic in its portrayal of the time. And if you need any testament to that, Kurt Russell chimes in with first-hand knowledge of what it was like during that time.

Producers David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh chime in with their praise for the filmmaker, as well as director of photography Robert Richardson, who expertly captured the impeccable sets that brought old school Los Angeles back to life for one last breath before the golden age would start to fade.

Quentin Tarantino’s ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood arrives on digital on November 25 and Blu-ray/DVD on December 10.