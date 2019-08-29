Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has already crossed a few box office milestones for an original film this year, but it may be soon getting some repeat business. At the Los Angeles-based New Beverly Cinema, viewers of Quentin Tarantino’s latest film will get treated to a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood short directed by Tarantino himself.

New Beverly Cinema announced on its Twitter page that a new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood short “from Quentin Tarantino” will run as the theater’s special pre-show for screenings of the movie. This new short can be seen starting September 3, 2019.

“A new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood short from Quentin Tarantino will run as part of our special pre-show starting this Tuesday, September 3rd,” the theater’s Twitter wrote. “Only a few days left to catch our current exclusive!”

But it’s still to be seen whether this is a full short film directed by Tarantino, or whether it’s simply a deleted scene from the film that will be debuted in the pre-show. I would not be surprised if one of the “movie scenes” starring Leonardo DiCaprio‘s washed up actor Rick Dalton was this aforementioned short. Those scenes were sprinkled throughout the film, and will likely have extended versions of them lying around some cutting room somewhere.

It’s a pleasant surprise that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is essentially a two-plus hour hangout movie with too many fonts starring DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, has become a major box office success. Sony seems aware of the film’s pull, recently debuting a limited IMAX run for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But only a select few will get to return to theaters to see this new Quentin Tarantino short at the New Beverly Cinema.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is currently playing in theaters.