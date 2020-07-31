The political landscape delivers us a fresh hell from which there seems to be no escape. Thankfully, we don’t always have to engulf ourselves in the nightmare that is American government, because we can turn off the news. But there are those who don’t have that luxury because it’s their job to report on the events unfolding from within the political circus everyday, and a new documentary film coming to HBO Max will show how insane the scene truly is.

On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries follows a mix of veteran journalists and intrepid first-time reporters as they cover the lead-up to the presidential election where Democrats and Republicans determine who will be their presidential candidate this year. Watching it unfold as a citizen and spectator was grueling enough, and it looks like being in the thick of it was even worse. Watch the On the Trail trailer below to get a glimpse of the madness.

On the Trail Trailer

Making On the Trail even more interesting is the fact that it follow a group of female journalists. The film shines a light on Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, Jessica Dean, Daniella Diaz, Annie Grayer, Kyung Lah, MJ Lee, Abby Phillip, Arlette Saenz, and Jasmine Wright as they travel across the country, stopping at various caucuses to report on the potential candidates for the upcoming election.

Though the documentary focuses on these reporters and the primaries, the trailer also shows that the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests across the United States become a key part of the film. Along with covering the presidential primaries, these journalists were also covering these historical events that were impacting the political scene on a daily basis. It looks stressful, intense, and frustrating as hell.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max said this in a statement about the project:

“We are incredibly proud to partner with CNN Films to showcase these fearless and impressive female journalists as they navigate the unpredictability of life on the road during the unprecedented 2020 Presidential Primary. This is our first CNN Films documentary on the platform and a powerful representation of our commitment to create thought-provoking and deeply meaningful content together.”

The film is executive produced by Amy Entelis, Katie Hinman, Toby Oppenheimer, and Courtney Sexton and produced by CNN Films, but no director has been linked to the project.

On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries premieres on HBO Max on August 6, 2020.