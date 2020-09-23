Even though it may not be the best time to head back to movie theaters, Focus Features and Magnolia Pictures are paying tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by re-releasing two movies about the inspiring, fiery woman’s life back into theaters.

On the Basis of Sex, the 2018 drama starring Felicity Jones as a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg making her way through law school and taking on a groundbreaking case, and RBG, a documentary about the inspiring and personal story of Ginsburg’s rise to the nation’s highest court and her emergence as a pop culture icon, are both coming back to theaters starting this weekend.

Focus Features and Magnolia Pictures announced the return of On the Basis of Sex and RBG in theaters this weekend. Both films will be available in approximately 1,000 theaters nationwide, with the net proceeds from the films’ theatrical re-release going to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Foundation in support of their Women’s Rights Project, which was co-founded by Ginsburg back in 1972.

Here’s the trailer and synopsis for On the Basis of Sex, directed by Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, The Leftovers):

Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones) is a struggling attorney and new mother who faces adversity and numerous obstacles in her fight for equal rights. When Ruth takes on a groundbreaking tax case with her husband, attorney Martin Ginsburg (Armie Hammer), she knows it could change the direction of her career and the way the courts view gender discrimination.

In a statement, Felicity Jones said, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice – a responsibility she did not wear lightly. She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply.”

On the Basis of Sex was released back in 2018, landing a 73% on the critical Tomatometer. Though it was hoped the movie would be a key player during awards season, it didn’t end up with any Oscar nominations or Golden Globe nominations. But it’s a serviceable biopic about the early years of the woman who would become an inspiration to her country and a key political figure who made great strides in civil rights.

Here’s the trailer and synopsis for the documentary RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen:

At the age of 84, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has developed a breathtaking legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. But without a definitive Ginsburg biography, the unique personal journey of this diminutive, quiet warrior’s rise to the nation’s highest court has been largely unknown, even to some of her biggest fans – until now.

Betsy West and Julie Cohen said in a statement, “From her Supreme Court chambers to her exercise room, what a privilege and a joy it was for us to train our cameras on RBG, and capture the story of this feisty, determined, brilliant woman who used her talents to make our world a better place.”

RBG was also released in 2018, and ended up being more well-received than its dramatic counterpart. The film has a 94% on the critical Tomatometer, and it was also nominated for the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. RBG also won an Emmy for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking, and West and Cohen were nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program.

As we said, it might not be the best idea to re-release these movies into theaters now since audiences aren’t even turning out much for new releases. But the good news is that On the Basis of Sex is currently available to stream through Showtime, in addition to being available for rental and purchase. And RBG is available to stream on Hulu.

You can honor RBG by watching these movies and paying tribute to her legacy with the hasthtag #ThankYouRuth. But more importantly, you can vote in the upcoming election, and from now until then and beyond, you can be sure to make your voice heard by calling your state senators, especially if you want to hold them accountable for honoring one of Ginsburg’s final wishes. As she told her daughter, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” Since certain senators and the president don’t want to honor those wishes, it’s time to make your voice heard by voting them out of office. Don’t like hearing that? Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.