Last year, On My Block quietly slipped through to become Netflix’s most-binged original show in 2018. The coming-of-age dramedy series was a mega-hit among the teens who drive the viewership for the streaming giant, and fans waited with bated breath for any news or trailers for the highly anticipated second season.

But Netflix has done them one better, releasing the entire cold open for the first episode of season 2 along with a confirmation of the March 29, 2019 premiere date. Watch the full first three minutes of the next episode in the On My Block season 2 clip below.

On My Block Season 2 Clip

Last year, On My Block quietly debuted in March and went on to become the most popular original show on Netflix – at least, according to the service’s internal statistics. The series received positive reviews upon debut, with critics calling it “charming” and “earnest, sometimes ungainly, but always funny and appealing,” but you might be hard pressed to find an adult who has even heard of this show. But the youths are crazy about the diverse coming-of-age series following a group of teenagers growing up in in the fictional inner city of Freeridge, California. Don’t believe me? Check out the comments section of just about any Netflix video.

The series hails from Lauren Iungerich, the creator of the popular MTV high school comedy Awkward, whose irreverent comedic style set the foundation for On My Block. But the series delves into heavier subject matter, including gun violence and race, as you might expect in a series set in a predominantly Hispanic and African American part of South Central L.A.

And that’s evidenced by the cold open for season 2’s first episode, which is a somber check-up on all the characters from the series, including Diego Tinoco (Teen Wolf) as Cesar, Jason Genao (Netflix’s The Get Down) as Ruby, Sierra Capri as Monse, Brett Gray as Jamal, and Jessica Marie Garcia (Disney’s Liv and Maddie) as Jasmin.

[Warning: spoilers for season one of On My Block ahead.]

However, one significant absence is Ronnie Hawk as Olivia, who appears to have tragically died after the Season 1 finale cliffhanger in which she and Ruby were shot at her quinceañera. However the question of what happened to Ruby seems to have been answered in this short clip, as the beloved character, lying down in a suit, dramatically opens his eyes at the very last second.

On My Block returns to Netflix on March 29, 2019.