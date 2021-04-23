“When this baby hits 88 miles per hour, you’re gonna see some serious shit.”

A new batch of Back to the Future posters by artist Oliver Rankin certainly make good on that promise. In this trilogy set from Bottleneck Gallery and Vice Press, the iconic DeLorean time machine from Robert Zemeckis‘ classic film franchise is speeding through 1985, 2015 and 1885, each with a different version of the vehicle generating the 1.21 gigawatts of electricity needed to activate the flux capacitor.

Oliver Rankin Back to the Future Posters

Back to the Future

Giclee print

18 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$45 each / $130 per set

Back to the Future: Part II

Giclee print

18 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$45 each / $130 per set

Back to the Future: Part III

Giclee print

18 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$45 each / $130 per set

Using the same angle on each poster creates a pleasing visual continuity with the DeLorean time machine changing throughout the franchise and the time periods looking drastically different in each film. The artwork here is pretty impressive, almost resembling a computer animated model of the scenes in question. My only complaint is that the placement of the “OUTTATIME” license plate flying off the car seems odd since that plate comes off the back of the car right after it travels through time, but it’s a silly nitpick.

On top of the the three regular giclee prints for each of the Back to the Future movies you see above, there are also foil variants that will be available for $55 each, or $160 for the whole set. Each of the foil variants only has an edition of 85, so you’ll want to be fast with snagging those. There’s also an even more limited edition version of the posters that comes printed on a 2mm aluminum panel. There are only 50 of them, and you have to buy a set of all three for $275 in order to get them.

You can get details over at Bottleneck Gallery, where the posters will be on sale starting at 12:00 P.M. ET today.

If you can’t get your hands on these prints, you can join the hunt the DeLorean time machine elsewhere with the Discovery+ original series Expedition: Back to the Future, hosted by Josh Gates and franchise star Christopher Lloyd.