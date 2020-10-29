One of the best parts of Frozen II is when Olaf has to recap the events of the first movie for the Northuldra and a troop of Arendelle soldiers who have been trapped in an enchanted forest for decades. Now, to help motivate people to vote in the 2020 election, Josh Gad has taken it upon himself to recap the entire Star Wars franchise as Olaf, starting with the prequel trilogy in just eight minutes. In addition to telling the story in Olaf’s endlessly chipper voice, he also offers some amusing meta commentary and jokes about certain details of the prequels. Watch and enjoy.

Star Wars Prequels Recap By Olaf

Olaf starts off the recap by pointing out how silly it is that Master Qui-Gon Jinn and young, hot Obi-Wan Kenobi, two Jedi with incredible supernatural powers, are sent to discuss trade negotiations with the Trade Federation, led by two racially insensitive characters.

There’s plenty of winking references to what will come after these movies, including the return of Darth Maul, the rise of Emperor Palpatine, and the death of Qui-Gon, which was foreshadowed on The Phantom Menace‘s soundtrack listing in what was probably the worst kept secret in Star Wars history.

This isn’t quite as silly or animated (literally and figuratively) as Olaf’s recap of Frozen. It would be much more fun if there was quick cut animation like the scene in question. Honestly, I wish Disney+ would just create a miniseries of shorts where Olaf recaps famous movies. It would be a fun way for them to promote what’s already in their library, and they can easily be completed in quarantine from home.

When Josh Gad put out the call for people to vote, he said that he would recap the entire Star Wars franchise if his pro-democracy video got 10,000 retweets on Twitter. So now that we have the prequels out of the way, surely the original trilogy is next, and then the new trilogy. It’ll be interesting to hear what kind of jokes Gad has about the divisive new trilogy, especially considering the amusing jabs he took at the prequels here. Stay tuned to see when those pop up.