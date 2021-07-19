Celebrate Christmas in July the Oogie Boogie way with some lemon meringue cupcakes! You can make those (and more) following the recipes in The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide.

Disney is releasing the cookbook based on the Tim Burton classic, which includes more than 50 The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed recipes and an entire section with DIY craft ideas for themed parties. And fret not, fans with dietary restrictions — the cookbook includes sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegetarian options so everyone can get their Halloweentown munchies on.

Party Like the Pumpkin King

The Nightmare Before Christmas Cookbook & Entertaining Guide was written by Kim Laidlaw, Caroline Hall, and Jody Revenson and features recipes for appetizers, entrees, desserts, and drinks. The entertaining guide section includes blueprints and instructions for throwing four different Nightmare Before Christmas-themed parties: “This is Halloween”; The Nightmare Before Christmas Christmas Party; something specific for birthday celebrations; and a Zero the dog summer BBQ shindig. You can find the directions for making themed decorations, activities, invitations, party favors, and more. If you want to host an event that doesn’t fit one of those four themes, you can mix and match to create the Nightmare Before Christmas event of your dreams.

You can pre-order The Nightmare Before Christmas Cookbook & Entertaining Guide on Amazon for $23.99 or wait until it’s available in bookstores nationwide on August 31st for $29.99.

The official synopsis for the cookbook reads:

“Brimming with scary good fun, The Nightmare Before Christmas Cookbook & Entertaining Guide has everything you need to plan the perfect party. Is it Halloween? Christmas? Your birthday? No matter the occasion, this book will help you take your next dinner or event from routine to inspired—with a little help from Jack Skellington, Sally, Sandy Claws, and all their friends in Halloween Town.”

The recipes look like they vary in difficulty which makes it perfect for fans with a bit more experience while also considering families wanting to include their kids. Sally Sweet-n-Salty Popcorn, for example, would be perfect for family movie night. The more complex recipes are perfect for the experienced baker in the house with the steady hand and skill (and patience) to decorate the Sally Patchwork Layer Cake correctly.

Regardless of your cooking or crafting skills, The Nightmare Before Christmas Cookbook & Entertaining Guide should be a fun way to celebrate the beloved claymation classic year-round. Pick up a copy for yourself August 31, 2021 and live like every day is Halloween.