Hellboy already received an official whiskey a couple years ago. But Big Red likes his booze, so it should come as no surprise that Mike Mignola‘s hellish hero has inspired a new series of six craft beers from Oregon’s Gigantic Brewing Company. Starting in March, there will be a new beer released roughly every seven weeks that pays tribute to a specific character from the Hellboy comics. Below you can find out more about the Hellboy beers, including when you can get them, and how you can be the first to try them.

Official Hellboy Beers

Here’s the official press release from Oregon’s Gigantic Brewing Company announcing the new Hellboy brew:

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the publication of Hellboy: Seed of Destruction, Oregon’s Gigantic Brewing and Dark Horse Comics are teaming up to create 666 cases of Hellboy beer, based on award-winning cartoonist Mike Mignola’s legendary character. All told, Gigantic Brewing will release six different Hellboy beers, with flavors inspired by fan-favorite characters from the Hellboy comic books. Each new beer will be a limited edition run of 666 cases and will be released approximately every seven weeks. The first beer, Hellboy, features a maple syrup and pancake profile. Gigantic Brewing’s first Hellboy beer will be released in March, ahead of Hellboy Day on March 23, 2019, when comic book stores and fans across the country will celebrate twenty-five years of Hellboy comics and graphic novels.

So there you have it. Starting on March 23, you’ll be able to pick up Hellboy’s Maple Syrup Pancake Beer at select locations around the United States. As for the remaining five beers, here are all the characters and their respective flavors in the order in which they’ll be released:

Hellboy – Maple Syrup Pancake Beer (6.66% abv)

Liz Sherman – Mole Chili Stout (6.66% abv)

Johann Kraus – Citrus Wit Beer (6.66% abv)

Abe Sapien – Indigo Blue Fruit Ale (6.66% abv)

Blood Queen – Cranberry Yuzu Sour (6.66% abv)

Trevor Bruttenholm – British Barleywine (9.99% abv)

If you can’t wait until March 23, you’ll be able to sample them a week before if you happen to be in the area of the Emerald City Comic-Con in Seattle, Washington. An off-site location will have samples of the first Hellboy beer on March 15th, so you’ll want to stay tuned to Gigantic Brewing Company’s official website for all the updates you need. You might even be able to get your hands on prints and t-shirts featuring Mike Mignola’s illustrations made for each of the Hellboy beers.

Otherwise, the new Hellboy movie arrives in theaters this spring on April 12, 2019.