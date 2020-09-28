Though most people know Sacha Baron Cohen‘s mockumentary movie Borat by the singular name of the fictional character at the center of it, the official title is much longer. The movie is actually called Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. And whenever the recently revealed sequel arrives, it appears that it will come with an even longer title that was recently filed with the Writers Guild of America.

In a filing on the official Writers Guild of America website (via The Film Stage), which has since been deleted, the title for Borat 2 was revealed to be Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan. Not only is that a longer title, but we’re betting that Vice President Mike Pence isn’t going to be very happy about being referenced alongside a pornographic monkey, and his wife will probably be even less thrilled, perhaps banning him from being in rooms alone with any monkeys for the foreseeable future.

As for scripting duties, it appears a lot of people had a hand in this one. Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Peter Baynham, and Dan Mazer, all writers on the first film, came back to script the sequel. But they’ve also been joined by Dan Swimer, Erica Rivinoja, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern. The story is credited to Cohen, Hines, Swimer and Nina Pedrad, a writer on 30 Rock and New Girl, and sister of former Saturday Night Live cast member Nasim Pedrad.

Details on the story itself are rather thin, though previously we heard that because Borat is so well-known after the first “documentary” he made, he has to go undercover in various disguises to make this movie. The movie has been said to explore Donald Trump’s relationship with the late, notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and both Mike Pence and Rudy Giuliani make appearances in the movie. And now that we know the title, it would appear that the driving force of the movie is trying to give Mike Pence a “pornographic monkey,” whatever that means.

The movie has already been screened for focus groups, but we don’t know if the original film’s director Larry Charles came back to direct or even who will be distributing the movie. We’re also not sure if this is something that is meant to be released imminently before the election by way of a streaming service or if it will be released in theaters much later. Right now, we’re just waiting to see what kind of tricks Cohen has up his sleeve, and we can’t wait to see how many high profile politicians he embarrasses this time.