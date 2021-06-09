Temuera Morrison can’t seem to get away from aliens. He’s either hunting them or they’re hunting him — or he’s chatting with them over the dinner table. While he plays a renowned alien bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe (and will be getting his own The Mandalorian spin-off with The Book of Boba Fett), Morrison gets to do all three of the above in the Occupation Rainfall clip that /Film is debuting. Watch it below.

Occupation Rainfall Clip

Written and directed by Luke Sparke, Occupation: Rainfall is a follow-up to Sparke’s 2018 alien invasion film Occupation, picking up two years after an intergalactic invasion of Earth has left humanity fighting to survive in a desperate ground war. Morrison is one of these survivors in the sequel who must get along with “unexpected allies” in order to mount a resistance. And it appears one of these “unexpected allies,” is an alien named Steve. Jason Isaacs voices Steve the Alien, who seems a little perturbed, to say the least, choking out a piece of food at the dinner table while everyone else glares daggers at him.

For an independent sci-fi movie from Saban Films, the effects for Steve the Alien are pretty impressive — the VFX for his blinking eyes whenever he’s in close-up are pretty seamless, especially when it cuts to wider shots of an actor in prosthetics. And Morrison is as cool as ever, speaking little but doing a lot with this relatively simple dialogue-heavy scene.

Also starring in Occupation Rainfall are Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians, The Hangover Trilogy), Daniel Gillies (The Originals, Vampire Diaries), Dan Ewing (Love and Monsters), Dena Kaplan (Dance Academy), Mark Coles Smith (Last Cab To Darwin), Jet Tranter (Thor: Ragnarök), Lawrence Makoare (The Lord Of The Rings), David Roberts (The Matrix 2 & 3), Vince Colosimo (Chopper), Zac Garred (General Hospital) and Trystan Go (The Family Law).

Here is the synopsis for Occupation: Rainfall:

Bursting with spectacular special effects and exhilarating action sequences, Occupation: Rainfall unfolds two years into an intergalactic invasion of Earth, as survivors fight back in a desperate ground war. While casualties mount by the day, the resistance—along with some unexpected allies—uncovers a plot that could bring the war to a decisive end. Now, with the alien invaders hell-bent on making our planet their new home, the race is on to save mankind.

Saban Films releases Occupation: Rainfall in theaters, Digital and On Demand on June 11, 2021.