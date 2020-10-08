New York Comic-Con kicks off today, and this week there’s a whole bunch of new pieces of pop culture art that you’ll want to get framed on your wall. But you’ll want to make sure you act fast before they sell out.

First up, Bottleneck Gallery has added the classic Jaws poster to their new line of lenticular posters. But Grey Matter Art has a whole batch of different posters for the first day of New York Comic-Con, including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by Guillaume Morellec, The Iron Giant by Tom Whalen, and a new wave of concept art from the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Ryan Meinerding and Andy Park. Get a look at all these pieces, find out when to get them, and how much they’re going to break your bank below.

JAWS – 3D Lenticular

1mm PET mounted on high density paper backing

24 x 36 inches

Timed edition

Edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold

Available through Sunday, October 11th @ 11:59PM ET

Includes hand-numbered COA with BNG hologram of authenticity

First up, we have the Jaws lenticular movie poster. This follows in the same kind of style as The Dark Knight lenticular poster that was released not too long ago. The above version is a timed edition available until Sunday, October 11 at 11:59 P.M. ET, but there’s also a more heavy duty 4mm polystyrene version called “Lenticular Plex” that has an edition of 450 and costs $200. They’re both available while supplies last over at Bottleneck Gallery right now.

JAWS: Art Print – 3D Lenticular

1mm PET mounted on high density paper backing

24 x 36 inches

Limited edition of 500

Includes hand-numbered COA with BNG hologram of authenticity

$100

If you’d like a lenticular print that’s a little more rare, you can get the art print version of the Jaws poster without any title or credits on it. This one is limited with an edition of just 500, so you’ll want to get your order in sooner than later. There was also a “Lenticular Plex” version of this variant, but it’s already sold out.

If you need to know more about lenticular prints, check out the FAQ page at Bottleneck Gallery.

Grey Matter Art New York Comic-Con Releases Day 1

Into the Spider-Verse Foil Edition by Guillaume Morellec

24″ x 36″ Hand-Numbered Screen Print

Edition of 175

Printed by Vahalla

$50

(6 – 8 weeks estimated shipping)

Into the Spider-Verse Paper Variant Edition by Guillaume Morellec

24″ x 36″ Hand-Numbered Screen Print

Edition of 75

Printed by Vahalla

$60

(6 – 8 weeks estimated shipping)

Next up, we’ve got this Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse print by Guillaume Morellec. It features Miles Morales swinging through New York City with spray paint cans in the foreground. The product of those paint cans is a graffiti mural of the rest of the Spider-People from the various alternate dimensions: Peter B. Parker as Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, and Peni Parker with her SP//dr robot.

Iron Giant Regular Edition by Tom Whalen

36″ x 24″ Hand-Numbered Screen Print (7/Color -3 Metallic Inks)

Edition of 150

Printed by D&L Screen Printing

$50

(6 – 8 weeks estimated shipping)

(Licensed by Warner Bros. & Bottleneck Gallery)

Iron Giant Variant Edition by Tom Whalen

36″ x 24″ Hand-Numbered Screen Print (8/Color-3 Metallic Inks)

Edition of 125

Printed by D&L Screen Printing

$65

(6 – 8 weeks estimated shipping)

(Licensed by Warner Bros. & Bottleneck Gallery)

Next up, the robot from space gets an outstanding new print by Tom Whalen. Featuring his signature style with minimal details and colors with simple shapes, the print features Hogarth with the giant robot, his mother Annie, the beatnik Dean McCoppin, and Kent Mansley with General Rogard. If you don’t already have a great print for The Iron Giant, this could be the one for you.

Finally, we have all these pieces of Marvel Studios concept art, most by Ryan Meinerding with one done by Andy Park. They come from the past three Avengers movies, Captain America: Civil War, and Black Panther. Each is a fine art giclee of the actual concept art with a white wrap around and the Marvel Studios logo on the bottom. I could do without that detail, but these are still some excellent pieces for Marvel fans out there.

Avengers: Infinity War Concept Art by Ryan Meinerding

24″ x 13″ Hand-Numbered Fine Art Giclee (Acid-Free Somerset Velvet)

Edition of 150

Printed by Grey Matter Printing

$45

Avengers: Endgame Concept Art by Ryan Meinerding

24″ x 11.5″ Hand-Numbered Fine Art Giclee (Acid-Free Somerset Velvet)

Edition of 125

Printed by Grey Matter Printing

$45

Avengers: Age of Ultron Concept Art by Ryan Meinerding

24″ x 11″ Hand-Numbered Fine Art Giclee (Acid-Free Somerset Velvet)

Edition of 125

Printed by Grey Matter Printing

$45

Black Panther Concept Art by Ryan Meinerding

24″ x 11.5″ Hand-Numbered Fine Art Giclee (Acid-Free Somerset Velvet)

Edition of 125

Printed by Grey Matter Printing

$45

Captain America: Civil War Concept Art by Andy Park

24″ x 12″ Hand-Numbered Fine Art Giclee (Acid-Free Somerset Velvet)

Edition of 125

Printed by Grey Matter Printing

$45

All of the NYCC 2020 Day 1 exclusives go on sale today at Grey Matter Art at October 8 at 1:00 P.M. ET.