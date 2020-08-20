The Dark Knight teaser poster featuring Heath Ledger as The Joker writing the bloody question “Why so serious?” is one of the best of all time. The original double-sided 27×40 poster is hard to find in good condition for a decent price, but if you don’t have one yet, you might want to spend your money on a new lenticular version of the poster from Bottleneck Gallery instead.

For those who don’t know, lenticular printing is a a technology in which lenticular lenses (which is also used for 3D displays) are used to produce printed images with an illusion of depth, or the ability to change or move as the image is viewed from different angles. So now The Dark Knight lenticular poster will make it seem like Joker is really standing behind some foggy glass on your wall. Check it out below.

In case you somehow forgot the original poster, here’s what The Dark Knight lenticular poster will look like:

Now here’s how the lenticular effect will add depth to that original image of Heath Ledger as Joker:

THE DARK KNIGHT – 3D LENTICULAR PRINTS – ON SALE INFO! https://t.co/AioqH6WAz1 pic.twitter.com/ohGL8svQLg — Bottleneck Gallery (@BottleneckNYC) August 19, 2020

There will be two different versions of The Dark Knight lenticular poster available for purchase at Bottleneck Gallery. The first is a timed edition that will be available as a thinner 1mm flexible PET lenticular print mounted on dense paper backing. It will be on sale until Sunday, August 23 at 11:59 P.M. EST for $100.

For the higher end collector, there’s a limited edition thicker 4mm lenticular print on polystyrene (Lenticular Plex), which is akin to plexi-glass. There will only be 550 of these available, and they’ll cost $200 each.

Each version measures 24×36 and comes with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity with a Bottleneck Gallery hologram of authenticity too. You can get your hands on both starting at 12:00 P.M. EST at Bottleneck Gallery. If you’d like to know more about lenticular prints in general, Bottleneck Gallery has a rundown of how it all works and the varieties available over here.