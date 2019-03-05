Want to go to Christmasland? Sounds fun, doesn’t it!? Well…it’s not. Christmasland is actually an alternate dimension full of vampire children – a place frequented by immortal child murderer Charlie Manx. And yeah, sure, it’s always Christmas there, but don’t forget the stuff about the vampire kids and the murderer I just mentioned. All of this takes place in NOS4A2, the new AMC series adapted from Joe Hill‘s horror novel. A new NOS4A2 teaser offers a quick but creepy look at the upcoming show.

NOS4A2 Teaser

Well this is certainly vague and spooky. NOS4A2 (pronounced Nosferatu, in case you didn’t pick that up yet) doesn’t arrive until the summer, so AMC has been keeping most of the footage under wraps. In the teaser above, we get a general feel for the look and mood of the show, while also catching some quick flashes of Zachary Quinto buried in ghoul make-up as child killer/kind-of-vampire Charlie Manx. Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

NOS4A2, based on Joe Hill’s bestselling novel of the same name, tells the story of Charlie Manx, a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Manx finds his whole world threatened when a young woman in New England discovers she has a dangerous gift. Ashleigh Cummings will play Vic McQueen, a young, working-class artist whose creativity awakens a supernatural ability to track Manx (Zachary Quinto). What Vic lacks in social confidence, she makes up for in courage, humor, and tough-as-nails grit. She strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

I enjoyed Hill’s book, but I’m looking forward to the changes the show has made. In the novel, Vic has a young son targeted by Manx, but that character seems to have been removed completely, and Vic has been made younger. That’s fine! It might even make the story better. At the same time, it’s clear the series is going to have to tone down some of the more graphic horror elements of Hill’s book.

NOS4A2 also stars Jahkara Smith as Maggie Leigh, a psychic librarian who helps Vic out; Olafur Darri Olafsson as Bing Partridge, a twisted psycho who acts as Manx’s human servant; Virginia Kull as Vic’s mother, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Vic’s father.

NOS4A2 arrives on AMC this summer.