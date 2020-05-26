NOS4A2 is returning for a brand-new season of Christmasland horrors, with the Joe Hill adaptation jumping forward in time 8 years. Once again, Vic McQueen is up against the immortal villain Charlie Manx, and this time, Vic’s old enemy is going after someone very close to her. After several teasers, a full NOS4A2 season 2 trailer has arrived ahead of next month’s premiere.

NOS4A2 Season 2 Trailer

NOS4A2 has taken a clever approach to Joe Hill’s sprawling novel. Hill’s book spans several different time periods, and to handle this, the series had season 1 set in the past, while season 2 is going to jump forward 8 years to keep the story going. “With NOS4A2 we had an exquisitely talented writer and showrunner in Jami O’Brien,” Joe Hill said in an interview last year. “She had a really good sensibility for what to keep and what to lose. An example that comes immediately to mind is, in the book, when we first meet my heroine Vic McQueen, I think she’s only ten or eleven. She’s just a kid…In the TV show, Vic discovers her power when she’s 18, and all the stuff that happens to her throughout her childhood really happens in the first couple of episodes of the show. The reason to do that is because Jami thought about it and she thought, ‘Do we really want to have a child actor play Vic for a chunk of screentime and then introduce Ashleigh Cummings? Or do we just want to start with Ashleigh?’ I think she made the correct decision that it was best to begin with Ashleigh since that’s the lead character we’re going to be staying with throughout the series.”

In season 1 we met Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings), “a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with the evil and immortal Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Manx is a supernatural villain who feeds off the souls of children and then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland — a twisted place of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims — without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.”

Now, in season 2, the older Vic McQueen “remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx. Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.”

NOS4A2 season 2 arrives on AMC June 21.