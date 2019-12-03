Awkwafina continues her meteoric rise with a new Comedy Central series, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (yes, that’s the full title). The series is loosely based on the star’s real life, and finds her playing Nora Lin (Awkwafina’s real name is Nora Lum), a “20-something woman in Queens who strives for a larger than life existence.” Watch the Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens trailer below.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Trailer

Awkwafina just won Best Actress for her work in The Farewell at The Gotham Awards, and if there’s any justice in the world of movies, she’ll land herself an Oscar nomination, too. For now, though, she can settle for a Comedy Central series. In Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Awkwafina – who is the creator and writer of the series – stars as Nora Lin. The show is inspired by Awkwafina’s real-life growing up in Flushing, Queens, where she lives with “her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang),” and “leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.”

The show has a long list of guest stars lined-up, including g Celia Au, Matthew Broussard, Michelle Buteau, Jamie Chung, Laverne Cox, Deborah S. Craig, Makeda Declet, Jennifer Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Chris Gethard, Bella Heathcote, Carmen M. Herlihy, Stephanie Hsu, David Krumholtz, Simu Liu, Natasha Lyonne, John ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Matt Rogers, Harry Shum Jr., Melissa Villaseñor, Ming-Na Wen and Jaboukie Young-White. Episodes will be directed by Natasha Lyonne, Lucia Aniello, Jamie Babbit, The Daniels (of Swiss Army Man fame), Steven Tsuchida, and Anu Valia.

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens debuts on Comedy Central on Wednesday, January 22, at 10:30 p.m.