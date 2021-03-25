‘Nomadland’ Takes the Top Prize at the 2021 Producers Guild of America Awards
Posted on Thursday, March 25th, 2021 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Nomadland‘s journey to Oscar frontrunner this awards season just gained a little more momentum. Chloé Zhao‘s exquisite road drama won the top prize at the 2021 Producers Guild of America Awards at a virtual ceremony on Wednesday. Meanwhile, on the TV side, Netflix’s The Crown dominated. Read more about the 2021 PGA Awards winners below.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nomadland and Netflix’s The Crown topped the 2021 PGA Awards, with Nomadland taking home the Outstanding Theatrical Motion Pictures Award, while The Crown won Outstanding Drama Series.
It’s another notch in Nomadland‘s belt as it collects another win on the road to the Oscars. The Frances McDormand-starring road drama has become the clear favorite to win at the Oscars this year, in one of the rare times that the best movie of the year has actually become the front-runner. While PGA Award winners have not always been a consistent predictor for Best Picture winner, it certainly would take a lot for Nomadland to not win big at the Academy Awards.
“In a year in we have all been leading such isolated live and movies have felt so vital, we are proud to have produced a film about community and what connects us,” Nomadland producer Peter Spears said at the virtual ceremony.
Meanwhile, Soul won the animated feature award, while the Disney+ stage recording of Hamilton won the televised or streamed motion pictures category.
See the complete list of winners below.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Nomadland (WINNER)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
One Night In Miami
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Soul (WINNER)
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Wolfwalkers
Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures
My Octopus Teacher (WINNER)
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Softie
A Thousand Cuts
Time
The Truffle Hunters
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
The Crown (Season 4) (WINNER)
Better Call Saul (Season 5)
Bridgerton (Season 1)
The Mandalorian (Season 2)
Ozark (Season 3)
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Schitt’s Creek (Season 6) (WINNER)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 10)
The Flight Attendant (Season 1)
Ted Lasso (Season 1)
What We Do in the Shadows (Season 2)
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television
The Queen’s Gambit (WINNER)
I May Destroy You
Normal People
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Hamilton (WINNER)
Bad Education
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Jane Goodall: The Hope
What the Constitution Means To Me
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
The Last Dance (Season 1) (WINNER)
60 Minutes (Season 53)
Laurel Canyon
McMillion$ (Season 1)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 7) (WINNER)
8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Special)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 26)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 6)
Saturday Night Live (Season 46)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 12) (WINNER)
The Amazing Race (Season 32)
The Masked Singer (Season 3, Season 4)
Nailed It! (Season 4)
The Voice (Season 18, Season 19)