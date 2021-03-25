Nomadland‘s journey to Oscar frontrunner this awards season just gained a little more momentum. Chloé Zhao‘s exquisite road drama won the top prize at the 2021 Producers Guild of America Awards at a virtual ceremony on Wednesday. Meanwhile, on the TV side, Netflix’s The Crown dominated. Read more about the 2021 PGA Awards winners below.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nomadland and Netflix’s The Crown topped the 2021 PGA Awards, with Nomadland taking home the Outstanding Theatrical Motion Pictures Award, while The Crown won Outstanding Drama Series.

It’s another notch in Nomadland‘s belt as it collects another win on the road to the Oscars. The Frances McDormand-starring road drama has become the clear favorite to win at the Oscars this year, in one of the rare times that the best movie of the year has actually become the front-runner. While PGA Award winners have not always been a consistent predictor for Best Picture winner, it certainly would take a lot for Nomadland to not win big at the Academy Awards.

“In a year in we have all been leading such isolated live and movies have felt so vital, we are proud to have produced a film about community and what connects us,” Nomadland producer Peter Spears said at the virtual ceremony.

Meanwhile, Soul won the animated feature award, while the Disney+ stage recording of Hamilton won the televised or streamed motion pictures category.

See the complete list of winners below.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Nomadland (WINNER)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

One Night In Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Soul (WINNER)

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Wolfwalkers

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

My Octopus Teacher (WINNER)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Softie

A Thousand Cuts

Time

The Truffle Hunters

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Crown (Season 4) (WINNER)

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

Bridgerton (Season 1)

The Mandalorian (Season 2)

Ozark (Season 3)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Schitt’s Creek (Season 6) (WINNER)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 10)

The Flight Attendant (Season 1)

Ted Lasso (Season 1)

What We Do in the Shadows (Season 2)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

The Queen’s Gambit (WINNER)

I May Destroy You

Normal People

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Hamilton (WINNER)

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Jane Goodall: The Hope

What the Constitution Means To Me

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

The Last Dance (Season 1) (WINNER)

60 Minutes (Season 53)

Laurel Canyon

McMillion$ (Season 1)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 7) (WINNER)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Special)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 26)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 6)

Saturday Night Live (Season 46)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 12) (WINNER)

The Amazing Race (Season 32)

The Masked Singer (Season 3, Season 4)

Nailed It! (Season 4)

The Voice (Season 18, Season 19)