Bob Odenkirk is ready to become an action hero with Nobody, a new shoot-em-up from writer Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick series. In the movie, Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, a seemingly ordinary guy who actually has a past filled with violence. When thieves break into Hutch’s home and terrorize his family, his ass-kicking instincts come out. A new Nobody teaser just dropped for the Super Bowl, and you can watch it below.

Nobody Teaser

Bob Odenkirk rose to prominence for his comedic chops, particularly when he served as the co-host of the HBO sketch series Mr. Show. But in recent years, Odenkirk has proven that he’s a great dramatic actor, primarily through his fantastic work on Better Call Saul. Now, Odenkirk is ready to try something new: action star. The actor gets to kick some ass and kill some bad guys in Nobody, a film from director Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) and writer Derek Kolstad (John Wick).

Here’s a synopsis:

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman), seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Alexey Serebryakov, Amazon’s McMafia)—and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

I’m sure some people will scoff at the idea of Odenkirk in an action movie, but I’m all-in on this. That said, I do wish the premise was a little more original – the “violent guy who gets violent again when his past catches up to him” has been used in several films, most notably David Cronenberg’s A History of Violence. Still, while this may not be the most groundbreaking of films, it looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun. Also: Christopher Lloyd is part of the cast! He plays Odenkirk’s father.

Nobody hits theaters (theaters only, as this teaser stresses) on April 2.