There may be no transformation more awe-inspiring than that of Bob Odenkirk, who started off as a comedy writer and a frequent sitcom supporting player before getting to stretch his dramatic chops in the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul. Now, in the upcoming action thriller Nobody, Odenkirk is going full-on action star as a dad on a mission for revenge. So how did it happen? How did Odenkirk acquire this particular set of ass-kicking skills? By training, getting swole, and devoting himself wholeheartedly to becoming the action hero we deserve.

Watch a new behind-the-scenes Nobody featurette below, which explores how the trainers and team behind Nobody taught “an old dog” new tricks.

Nobody Featurette

“I started as a comedy writer in this business so no exercise at all,” Odenkirk says. “I knew that this was going to be something that was going to be really challenging for me personally.”

“Bob took the challenge wholeheartedly,” producer David Leitch (Hobbes & Shaw) said.

The video then goes into detail about how Odenkirk devoted himself to his training regimen to buff up for the role, impressing even his trainer and fight coordinator Daniel Bernhardt (seen in this video lavishing praise on the Nobody star as he boxed for Men’s Health). And Odenkirk deserves all the praise he gets, absolutely transforming for the film, and looking happier for it. And we all just want Bob Odenkirk to be happy.

Here’s the official synopsis for Nobody, directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) from a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the John Wick franchise:

Sometimes the man you don’t notice is the most dangerous of all. Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman), seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire, and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov, Amazon’s McMafia)-and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Universal will release Nobody on March 26, 2021.