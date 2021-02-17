If you’ve ever wanted to become as ripped and swole as action hero Bob Odenkirk, here’s your chance! Odenkirk is the star of Nobody, an upcoming action flick that required the actor to get in the best shape of his life in order to kick some ass. And now there’s a charming little video where Odenkirk and his trainer Daniel Bernhardt walk you through the various workouts the actor went through to get in shape. And the mere fact that we now have a Bob Odenkirk workout video makes the world a slightly better place.

Bob Odenkirk Workout Video

In his upcoming movie Nobody, Bob Odenkirk isn’t exactly in “Chris Evans as Captain America” shape, but he did go through a workout routine to get himself in fighting trim. As Odenkirk says in the video above, Nobody is “very different” from everything he’s done in his whole life. “I had to do a lot of training to do the role,” Odenkirk says. “So I got into pretty good shape…for a 58-year-old dad who was a comedy writer for 25 years and didn’t work out at all.”

So how did Odenkirk get in shape? He trained with stunt-actor Daniel Bernhardt, whose credits include John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Birds of Prey, the upcoming Matrix 4, and more. The above video includes the routine Odenkirk followed, and you know what? It doesn’t look so bad, all things considered. Of course, that doesn’t mean workouts like this are for everyone. But if you’re capable of performing this, and want to give it a try, it might be worth it. Or you can be like me and just sit around all day eating junk and then regretting it! Whatever works best for you, reader.

Here’s a breakdown of what Odenkirk did:

CARDIO

Bike Riding (10 minutes)

STUNT CONDITIONING

Stunt Coordinating Drills (15 minutes)

PULLUPS

Bodyweight Pullups (3 sets of 10 reps)

CIRCUIT TRAINING

Bodyweight Box Jumps (4 sets of 25 reps)

Bodyweight Push-Ups (4 sets of 25 reps)

Bodyweight Squats (4 sets of 25 reps)

Mixed Ab Exercises (4 rounds of 1 minute)

BOXING CONDITIONING

Boxing Rounds (3 rounds of 3 minutes)

In Nobody, Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, “an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire, and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary — and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.”

Nobody is scheduled to hit theaters on April 2, 2021.