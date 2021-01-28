Noah Baumbach Signs Exclusive Deal With Netflix

Noah Baumbach is sticking with Netflix. The director has already made two movies for the streaming service – The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) and Marriage Story – and he already has a third, White Noise, in the works. And that’s just the beginning, as the filmmaker just signed a deal with Netflix to exclusively write and direct films for Netflix for the next several years. One has to wonder if this is the beginning of a trend – as streaming services grow more and more prominent and powerful, will they start locking down filmmakers to exclusive contracts, similar to the studio system of old Hollywood? Maybe!

During the Golden Age of Hollywood from the 1920s to 1960s, the studio system would lock talent – directors, actors, and beyond – into exclusive contracts for several years. Now, as streaming services continue to grow and dominate the entertainment landscape, one wonders if something similar might happen. Will streamers offer contracts to creatives in order to keep them producing new exclusive material? While it remains to be seen if such a thing will become widespread, Netflix seems to be giving it a go. They’ve already signed an exclusive contract with David Fincher, and now they’ve done the same with Noah Baumbach.

The deal will have Baumbach writing and directing films for Netflix for the next several years. He already has one in the works – White Noise, an adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel that begins filming this year. “When I started in the film industry I dreamed of having a home,” Baumbach said. “It took me about 25 years but it was worth the wait. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be making movies with Ted and Scott and everyone at Netflix, who are wonderful collaborators and friends and family.”

Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, added: “For more than two decades Noah has been writing and directing some of the most personal and influential films in American cinema. When we started to work together almost 4 years ago, he immediately felt like family and I’m thrilled we’re finally making it official.”

And Scott Stuber, Global Head of Netflix Films, said: “Noah tells authentic and universal human stories. I’m equally honored and excited to be able to collaborate on a third project with Noah, to have Netflix be a home to more of his projects and continue to have him do what he does best – make really great movies.”