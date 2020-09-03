Well, here we go again! No Time To Die, the final entry in Daniel Craig‘s run as James Bond, was supposed to open in April. But then the coronavirus started to spread, and No Time To Die was one of the first – but certainly not one of the last – movies to be pulled from release as a result. Now, the film will try to find its way into theaters yet again, this time in November. And ahead of that November release we have ourselves a new trailer. Check it out below.

No Time To Die Trailer

It’s a bit surreal to think that if all had gone according to plan, we’d probably be on the verge of seeing No Time To Die hit digital and Blu-ray right about now. Instead, the film never had its day in theaters, thanks to the coronavirus. MGM hopes to open the film this November, and they probably will – although there’s no telling what the future holds. At the moment, theaters across the globe are slowly reopening – but it’s worth noting the coronavirus hasn’t gone away, especially here in the United States. If there’s a sudden spike in cases surrounding theaters reopening, it’s not outlandish to think exhibitors will be forced to shut down all over again. At which point we’ll have to throw up our hands and admit we have no idea how the hell this is all going to turn out.

But for now, let’s just all assume No Time To Die really is going to open in November and move on! In the film, “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Not only will this be Daniel Craig’s final time playing Bond, it’ll be the first time an American filmmaker – Cary Joji Fukunaga – has been given the keys to the franchise. Danny Boyle was originally set to helm the project but left due to creative differences. The script is credited to Fukunaga, Bond franchise writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In addition to Craig, the cast includes Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes.

Craig’s run as Bond has been a bit hit-or-miss, in terms of film quality, but I’ve enjoyed his take on the character, and I look forward to seeing No Time To Die – as long as it’s safe to do so.

No Time To Die is scheduled to open November 20.