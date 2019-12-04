Daniel Craig is ready to slip on his tux one last time for No Time to Die, the last of the James Bond films likely to star as the super-spy. In this 25th Bond entry, 007 comes out of retirement when an old pal from the CIA enlists his help in finding a missing scientist. Chases, fights, and very attractive people wearing very attractive pieces of clothing follow. Watch the No Time to Die trailer below.

No Time to Die Trailer

Bond is back! The Daniel Craig Bond era has been a bit shaky. Casino Royale, which kicked things off, was fantastic. Then came Quantum of Solace, which…wasn’t so great. That was followed by Skyfall, which, while not as good as Casino, was still an incredibly entertaining installment. But then the series took a step backwards yet again with the highly disappointing Spectre. If there’s a pattern here, it’s that one good Craig-Bond film is followed by a subpar one, and vice versa. By that logic, No Time to Die should be pretty good!

It certainly looks impressive, and I’m digging the style Cary Joji Fukunaga – the first American filmmaker to ever make a Bond film – is bringing to the proceedings. At one point, Danny Boyle was set to helm this film, but Boyle departed due to creative differences. The finished film has a script from Fukunaga, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, working from an early draft by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. Burns and Waller-Bridge are both great writers, so I’m excited to see what they bring to the table.

In No Time to Die, “James Bond has left active service when his friend, the CIA officer Felix Leiter, enlists his help in the search for a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that the scientist was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.” In addition to Craig, the film features Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux all reprising roles from previous films in the franchise, along with newcomers Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen.

No Time to Die opens April 8, 2020.