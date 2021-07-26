Okay, let’s try this again, shall we? No Time to Die, one of the very first movies to have its release date moved at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, will arrive in theaters this year. Unless it doesn’t. Don’t get me wrong – I hope it does! But as the COVID Delta variant starts to gain traction – especially overseas – there’s still a chance that the latest James Bond adventure misses its release date. For now, though, Daniel Craig‘s final outing as 007 is set for October – and there’s a new teaser to remind you of that below.

No Time to Die Teaser

Movie release dates have been upended by the pandemic, and No Time to Die was one of the first to give in to the reality of the situation. The film was initially set to open in April 2020. But by March 2020, it was becoming more and more apparent that the coronavirus was a serious problem, so the release date was pushed – to November 2020. You see, everyone was naive enough to think that things would be back to normal by November 2020 – but they weren’t.

As a result, the film had its release date shuffled around a few more times, with a new date set for October 2021. As of the writing of this post, that release date is still on. But don’t be surprised if that changes yet again, since we’re clearly not out of the woods yet with this pandemic. For now, though, let’s all assume the date will hold. If No Time to Die really is coming out this year, the marketing team for the film is going to have to start reminding folks. Which is why we have this new teaser.

To be clear, there really isn’t much new footage here. Still, it’s nice to make folks aware that Bond will be back on the big screen very soon. So look for No Time to Die in theaters on October 8, 2021. Unless that changes.

No Time to Die Synopsis

In No Time to Die, “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Daniel Craig is back as Bond, and by all accounts, this will be the last time he plays the role. Craig leads a cast that includes Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik. Cary Joji Fukunaga directs a script he wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.